Valute / BEN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BEN: Franklin Resources Inc
24.26 USD 0.13 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.08 e ad un massimo di 24.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Franklin Resources Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEN News
- Franklin Resources stock partners with infrastructure managers to boost private wealth offerings
- DBS, Franklin Templeton, Ripple team up on tokenised money market fund trading
- Franklin Templeton Partners to Expand Private Infrastructure Access
- LAZ's August AUM Up 1.8% Sequentially: Will the Growth Trend Sustain?
- Victory Capital's August AUM Climbs 1.3% to $303.7B on Equity Gains
- Implied Volatility Surging for Franklin Stock Options
- Franklin's August AUM Rises on Market Gains Despite Outflows
- Franklin Templeton names Daniel Gamba as chief commercial officer
- Macquarie seeks to set up base in Saudi Arabia after preliminary deal with PIF
- Franklin Resources Q3: Fallout From Western Asset Continues (NYSE:BEN)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- T. Rowe Price's AUM Climbs 6.9% in 1H 2025: What's Driving Growth?
- Lazard Gains 19% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Turning stocks and bonds into crypto-style trades won’t be happening soon. Here’s why.
- T. Rowe Price July AUM Balance Increases Sequentially, Net Flows Flat
- Lazard's July AUM Rises 2.1% on Net Inflows & Market Gains
- Is BLK's Absence in the XRP ETF Rush a Strategy or a Missed Prospect?
- Franklin Resources stock hits 52-week high at 25.82 USD
- Franklin Touches 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock Now?
- How One Big Private-Equity Fund Makes Its Numbers Incomprehensible
- Victory Capital's July AUM Edges Up to $299.8B on Equity Gains
- AllianceBernstein's July AUM Remain Stable on Upbeat Markets
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.08 24.31
Intervallo Annuale
16.27 26.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.39
- Apertura
- 24.27
- Bid
- 24.26
- Ask
- 24.56
- Minimo
- 24.08
- Massimo
- 24.31
- Volume
- 2.044 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.40%