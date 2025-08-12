QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BEN
Tornare a Azioni

BEN: Franklin Resources Inc

24.26 USD 0.13 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.08 e ad un massimo di 24.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin Resources Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BEN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.08 24.31
Intervallo Annuale
16.27 26.07
Chiusura Precedente
24.39
Apertura
24.27
Bid
24.26
Ask
24.56
Minimo
24.08
Massimo
24.31
Volume
2.044 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.53%
Variazione Mensile
-4.19%
Variazione Semestrale
26.35%
Variazione Annuale
20.40%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev