通貨 / AVPT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.96 USD 0.52 (3.37%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVPTの今日の為替レートは、3.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.57の安値と16.03の高値で取引されました。
AvePoint Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVPT News
- パイパー・サンドラー会議でのAvePoint：サイバー・レジリエンスと成長目標
- AvePoint at Piper Sandler Conference: Cyber Resilience and Growth Goals
- 3 Bloated Software Stocks Screaming 'Short Me' At Insane Valuations - AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- B.Riley initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating on Microsoft integration
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Avepoint at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Integration
- Evercore ISI raises Avepoint stock price target to $22 from $20
- AvePoint Q2 2025 slides: ARR surges 27% as operating margins hit record 18.4%
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- AvePoint shares fall as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Avepoint earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Take-Two Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Upwork Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Fastly Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Datadog Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?
- ON Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Procore Technologies (PCOR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald assumes coverage on Avepoint stock with Overweight rating
- AvePoint, Inc.: Growing In A Large Market (NASDAQ:AVPT)
- Jefferies initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating, $22 price target
1日のレンジ
15.57 16.03
1年のレンジ
11.43 20.25
- 以前の終値
- 15.44
- 始値
- 15.57
- 買値
- 15.96
- 買値
- 16.26
- 安値
- 15.57
- 高値
- 16.03
- 出来高
- 1.863 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.14%
- 1年の変化
- 36.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K