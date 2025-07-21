QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AVPT
Tornare a Azioni

AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A

15.67 USD 0.29 (1.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVPT ha avuto una variazione del -1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.57 e ad un massimo di 15.93.

Segui le dinamiche di AvePoint Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVPT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.57 15.93
Intervallo Annuale
11.43 20.25
Chiusura Precedente
15.96
Apertura
15.93
Bid
15.67
Ask
15.97
Minimo
15.57
Massimo
15.93
Volume
2.272 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.82%
Variazione Mensile
-1.26%
Variazione Semestrale
8.14%
Variazione Annuale
33.59%
20 settembre, sabato