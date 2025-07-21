Valute / AVPT
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.67 USD 0.29 (1.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVPT ha avuto una variazione del -1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.57 e ad un massimo di 15.93.
Segui le dinamiche di AvePoint Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.57 15.93
Intervallo Annuale
11.43 20.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.96
- Apertura
- 15.93
- Bid
- 15.67
- Ask
- 15.97
- Minimo
- 15.57
- Massimo
- 15.93
- Volume
- 2.272 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.59%
20 settembre, sabato