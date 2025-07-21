Währungen / AVPT
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.96 USD 0.52 (3.37%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AVPT hat sich für heute um 3.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AvePoint Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
15.57 16.03
Jahresspanne
11.43 20.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.44
- Eröffnung
- 15.57
- Bid
- 15.96
- Ask
- 16.26
- Tief
- 15.57
- Hoch
- 16.03
- Volumen
- 1.863 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.37%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.14%
- Jahresänderung
- 36.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K