Divisas / AVPT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.44 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AVPT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AvePoint Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVPT News
- AvePoint en conferencia de Piper Sandler: Resiliencia cibernética y metas de crecimiento
- AvePoint en la Conferencia de Piper Sandler: Resiliencia cibernética y objetivos de crecimiento
- AvePoint at Piper Sandler Conference: Cyber Resilience and Growth Goals
- 3 Bloated Software Stocks Screaming 'Short Me' At Insane Valuations - AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- B.Riley initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating on Microsoft integration
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Avepoint at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Integration
- Evercore ISI raises Avepoint stock price target to $22 from $20
- AvePoint Q2 2025 slides: ARR surges 27% as operating margins hit record 18.4%
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- AvePoint shares fall as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Avepoint earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Take-Two Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Upwork Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Fastly Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Datadog Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?
- ON Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Procore Technologies (PCOR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald assumes coverage on Avepoint stock with Overweight rating
- AvePoint, Inc.: Growing In A Large Market (NASDAQ:AVPT)
Rango diario
15.35 16.05
Rango anual
11.43 20.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.45
- Open
- 15.49
- Bid
- 15.44
- Ask
- 15.74
- Low
- 15.35
- High
- 16.05
- Volumen
- 4.971 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.06%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.71%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.56%
- Cambio anual
- 31.63%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B