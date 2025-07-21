Moedas / AVPT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.64 USD 0.20 (1.30%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVPT para hoje mudou para 1.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.57 e o mais alto foi 15.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AvePoint Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVPT Notícias
- AvePoint na conferência Piper Sandler: resiliência cibernética e metas de crescimento
- AvePoint at Piper Sandler Conference: Cyber Resilience and Growth Goals
- 3 Bloated Software Stocks Screaming 'Short Me' At Insane Valuations - AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- B.Riley initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating on Microsoft integration
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Avepoint at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Integration
- Evercore ISI raises Avepoint stock price target to $22 from $20
- AvePoint Q2 2025 slides: ARR surges 27% as operating margins hit record 18.4%
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- AvePoint shares fall as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Avepoint earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Take-Two Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Upwork Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Fastly Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Datadog Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?
- ON Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Procore Technologies (PCOR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald assumes coverage on Avepoint stock with Overweight rating
- AvePoint, Inc.: Growing In A Large Market (NASDAQ:AVPT)
- Jefferies initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating, $22 price target
Faixa diária
15.57 15.73
Faixa anual
11.43 20.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.44
- Open
- 15.57
- Bid
- 15.64
- Ask
- 15.94
- Low
- 15.57
- High
- 15.73
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- 1.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.94%
- Mudança anual
- 33.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh