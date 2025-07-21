통화 / AVPT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.67 USD 0.29 (1.82%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVPT 환율이 오늘 -1.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.57이고 고가는 15.93이었습니다.
AvePoint Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVPT News
- AvePoint, 사이버 복원력 및 성장 목표 제시
- AvePoint at Piper Sandler Conference: Cyber Resilience and Growth Goals
- 3 Bloated Software Stocks Screaming 'Short Me' At Insane Valuations - AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- B.Riley initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating on Microsoft integration
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Avepoint at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Integration
- Evercore ISI raises Avepoint stock price target to $22 from $20
- AvePoint Q2 2025 slides: ARR surges 27% as operating margins hit record 18.4%
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- AvePoint shares fall as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Avepoint earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Take-Two Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Upwork Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Fastly Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Datadog Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?
- ON Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Procore Technologies (PCOR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cantor Fitzgerald assumes coverage on Avepoint stock with Overweight rating
- AvePoint, Inc.: Growing In A Large Market (NASDAQ:AVPT)
- Jefferies initiates Avepoint stock with Buy rating, $22 price target
일일 변동 비율
15.57 15.93
년간 변동
11.43 20.25
- 이전 종가
- 15.96
- 시가
- 15.93
- Bid
- 15.67
- Ask
- 15.97
- 저가
- 15.57
- 고가
- 15.93
- 볼륨
- 2.272 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.82%
- 월 변동
- -1.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 33.59%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K