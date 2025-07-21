Dövizler / AVPT
AVPT: AvePoint Inc - Class A
15.67 USD 0.29 (1.82%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AVPT fiyatı bugün -1.82% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.93 aralığında işlem gördü.
AvePoint Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
15.57 15.93
Yıllık aralık
11.43 20.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.96
- Açılış
- 15.93
- Satış
- 15.67
- Alış
- 15.97
- Düşük
- 15.57
- Yüksek
- 15.93
- Hacim
- 2.272 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.82%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.14%
- Yıllık değişim
- 33.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar