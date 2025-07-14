クォートセクション
通貨 / ASH
ASH: Ashland Inc

51.79 USD 0.67 (1.31%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ASHの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.88の安値と52.02の高値で取引されました。

Ashland Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.88 52.02
1年のレンジ
45.21 88.79
以前の終値
51.12
始値
51.88
買値
51.79
買値
52.09
安値
50.88
高値
52.02
出来高
1.549 K
1日の変化
1.31%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.02%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.89%
1年の変化
-40.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K