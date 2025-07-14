通貨 / ASH
ASH: Ashland Inc
51.79 USD 0.67 (1.31%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASHの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.88の安値と52.02の高値で取引されました。
Ashland Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
50.88 52.02
1年のレンジ
45.21 88.79
- 以前の終値
- 51.12
- 始値
- 51.88
- 買値
- 51.79
- 買値
- 52.09
- 安値
- 50.88
- 高値
- 52.02
- 出来高
- 1.549 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.89%
- 1年の変化
- -40.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K