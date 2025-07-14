Devises / ASH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ASH: Ashland Inc
49.74 USD 2.05 (3.96%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ASH a changé de -3.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 49.64 et à un maximum de 51.92.
Suivez la dynamique Ashland Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASH Nouvelles
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Ashland (ASH)
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Ashland stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- BMO Capital raises Ashland stock price target to $61 on higher EBITDA estimate
- Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Argus lowers Ashland stock price target to $65 on demand challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Ashland Q3 2016 slides: modest EBITDA growth amid Valvoline separation progress
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Ashland Stock?
- Ashland declares quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Revenue Falls 15%
- Mizuho lowers Ashland stock price target to $58 on weaker EBITDA
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Ashland Q3 2025 slides: Margin resilience amid 15% sales drop
- Compared to Estimates, Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ashland Global earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Analysts Estimate Ashland (ASH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Ashland appoints William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland names William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland announces operations leadership change as Bostaph retires
Range quotidien
49.64 51.92
Range Annuel
45.21 88.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 51.79
- Ouverture
- 51.86
- Bid
- 49.74
- Ask
- 50.04
- Plus Bas
- 49.64
- Plus Haut
- 51.92
- Volume
- 1.016 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.96%
- Changement Mensuel
- -10.70%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.38%
- Changement Annuel
- -42.83%
20 septembre, samedi