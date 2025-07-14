Currencies / ASH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASH: Ashland Inc
51.44 USD 0.28 (0.54%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASH exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.31 and at a high of 51.82.
Follow Ashland Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASH News
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Ashland (ASH)
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Ashland stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- BMO Capital raises Ashland stock price target to $61 on higher EBITDA estimate
- Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Argus lowers Ashland stock price target to $65 on demand challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Ashland Q3 2016 slides: modest EBITDA growth amid Valvoline separation progress
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Ashland Stock?
- Ashland declares quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Revenue Falls 15%
- Mizuho lowers Ashland stock price target to $58 on weaker EBITDA
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Ashland Q3 2025 slides: Margin resilience amid 15% sales drop
- Compared to Estimates, Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ashland Global earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Analysts Estimate Ashland (ASH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Ashland appoints William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland names William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland announces operations leadership change as Bostaph retires
Daily Range
51.31 51.82
Year Range
45.21 88.79
- Previous Close
- 51.72
- Open
- 51.66
- Bid
- 51.44
- Ask
- 51.74
- Low
- 51.31
- High
- 51.82
- Volume
- 482
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- -7.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.49%
- Year Change
- -40.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%