FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ASH
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ASH: Ashland Inc

49.74 USD 2.05 (3.96%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ASH fiyatı bugün -3.96% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.92 aralığında işlem gördü.

Ashland Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASH haberleri

Günlük aralık
49.64 51.92
Yıllık aralık
45.21 88.79
Önceki kapanış
51.79
Açılış
51.86
Satış
49.74
Alış
50.04
Düşük
49.64
Yüksek
51.92
Hacim
1.016 K
Günlük değişim
-3.96%
Aylık değişim
-10.70%
6 aylık değişim
-15.38%
Yıllık değişim
-42.83%
21 Eylül, Pazar