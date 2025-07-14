Dövizler / ASH
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ASH: Ashland Inc
49.74 USD 2.05 (3.96%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ASH fiyatı bugün -3.96% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.92 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ashland Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASH haberleri
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Ashland (ASH)
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Ashland stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- BMO Capital raises Ashland stock price target to $61 on higher EBITDA estimate
- Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Argus lowers Ashland stock price target to $65 on demand challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Ashland Q3 2016 slides: modest EBITDA growth amid Valvoline separation progress
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Ashland Stock?
- Ashland declares quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Revenue Falls 15%
- Mizuho lowers Ashland stock price target to $58 on weaker EBITDA
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Ashland Q3 2025 slides: Margin resilience amid 15% sales drop
- Compared to Estimates, Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ashland Global earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Analysts Estimate Ashland (ASH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Ashland appoints William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland names William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland announces operations leadership change as Bostaph retires
Günlük aralık
49.64 51.92
Yıllık aralık
45.21 88.79
- Önceki kapanış
- 51.79
- Açılış
- 51.86
- Satış
- 49.74
- Alış
- 50.04
- Düşük
- 49.64
- Yüksek
- 51.92
- Hacim
- 1.016 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.96%
- Aylık değişim
- -10.70%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -15.38%
- Yıllık değişim
- -42.83%
21 Eylül, Pazar