货币 / ASH
ASH: Ashland Inc
52.24 USD 1.00 (1.95%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASH汇率已更改1.95%。当日，交易品种以低点51.49和高点52.55进行交易。
关注Ashland Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ASH新闻
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Ashland (ASH)
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Ashland stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- BMO Capital raises Ashland stock price target to $61 on higher EBITDA estimate
- Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Argus lowers Ashland stock price target to $65 on demand challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Ashland Q3 2016 slides: modest EBITDA growth amid Valvoline separation progress
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Ashland Stock?
- Ashland declares quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Revenue Falls 15%
- Mizuho lowers Ashland stock price target to $58 on weaker EBITDA
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Ashland Q3 2025 slides: Margin resilience amid 15% sales drop
- Compared to Estimates, Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ashland Global earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Analysts Estimate Ashland (ASH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Ashland appoints William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland names William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland announces operations leadership change as Bostaph retires
日范围
51.49 52.55
年范围
45.21 88.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.24
- 开盘价
- 51.60
- 卖价
- 52.24
- 买价
- 52.54
- 最低价
- 51.49
- 最高价
- 52.55
- 交易量
- 522
- 日变化
- 1.95%
- 月变化
- -6.21%
- 6个月变化
- -11.13%
- 年变化
- -39.95%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值