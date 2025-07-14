Moedas / ASH
ASH: Ashland Inc
51.62 USD 0.50 (0.98%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASH para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.88 e o mais alto foi 51.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ashland Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
50.88 51.90
Faixa anual
45.21 88.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.12
- Open
- 51.88
- Bid
- 51.62
- Ask
- 51.92
- Low
- 50.88
- High
- 51.90
- Volume
- 441
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.18%
- Mudança anual
- -40.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh