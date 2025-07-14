통화 / ASH
ASH: Ashland Inc
49.74 USD 2.05 (3.96%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASH 환율이 오늘 -3.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.64이고 고가는 51.92이었습니다.
Ashland Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
49.64 51.92
년간 변동
45.21 88.79
- 이전 종가
- 51.79
- 시가
- 51.86
- Bid
- 49.74
- Ask
- 50.04
- 저가
- 49.64
- 고가
- 51.92
- 볼륨
- 1.016 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.96%
- 월 변동
- -10.70%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.38%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.83%
