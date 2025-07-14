Währungen / ASH
ASH: Ashland Inc
51.79 USD 0.67 (1.31%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASH hat sich für heute um 1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.02 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ashland Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ASH News
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Ashland (ASH)
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Ashland stock with Equalweight rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- BMO Capital raises Ashland stock price target to $61 on higher EBITDA estimate
- Why Is Ashland (ASH) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Argus lowers Ashland stock price target to $65 on demand challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Ashland Q3 2016 slides: modest EBITDA growth amid Valvoline separation progress
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Ashland Stock?
- Ashland declares quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Revenue Falls 15%
- Mizuho lowers Ashland stock price target to $58 on weaker EBITDA
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Ashland Q3 2025 slides: Margin resilience amid 15% sales drop
- Compared to Estimates, Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Ashland Global earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Analysts Estimate Ashland (ASH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Ashland appoints William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland names William Whitaker as senior VP and CFO
- Ashland announces operations leadership change as Bostaph retires
Tagesspanne
50.88 52.02
Jahresspanne
45.21 88.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.12
- Eröffnung
- 51.88
- Bid
- 51.79
- Ask
- 52.09
- Tief
- 50.88
- Hoch
- 52.02
- Volumen
- 1.549 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.31%
- Monatsänderung
- -7.02%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.89%
- Jahresänderung
- -40.47%
