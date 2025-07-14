KurseKategorien
ASH: Ashland Inc

51.79 USD 0.67 (1.31%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ASH hat sich für heute um 1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.02 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ashland Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
50.88 52.02
Jahresspanne
45.21 88.79
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.12
Eröffnung
51.88
Bid
51.79
Ask
52.09
Tief
50.88
Hoch
52.02
Volumen
1.549 K
Tagesänderung
1.31%
Monatsänderung
-7.02%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.89%
Jahresänderung
-40.47%
