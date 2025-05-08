クォートセクション
ARKB
ARKB: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests

39.06 USD 0.62 (1.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ARKBの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.91の安値と39.20の高値で取引されました。

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interestsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.91 39.20
1年のレンジ
33.14 111.77
以前の終値
38.44
始値
39.04
買値
39.06
買値
39.36
安値
38.91
高値
39.20
出来高
1.171 K
1日の変化
1.61%
1ヶ月の変化
7.46%
6ヶ月の変化
-53.18%
1年の変化
-38.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K