ARKB: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests
39.06 USD 0.62 (1.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARKBの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.91の安値と39.20の高値で取引されました。
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interestsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
38.91 39.20
1年のレンジ
33.14 111.77
- 以前の終値
- 38.44
- 始値
- 39.04
- 買値
- 39.06
- 買値
- 39.36
- 安値
- 38.91
- 高値
- 39.20
- 出来高
- 1.171 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -53.18%
- 1年の変化
- -38.28%
