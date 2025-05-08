Currencies / ARKB
ARKB: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests
38.82 USD 0.49 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARKB exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.12 and at a high of 38.88.
Follow ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
38.12 38.88
Year Range
33.14 111.77
- Previous Close
- 38.33
- Open
- 38.36
- Bid
- 38.82
- Ask
- 39.12
- Low
- 38.12
- High
- 38.88
- Volume
- 983
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 6.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.46%
- Year Change
- -38.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%