Moedas / ARKB
ARKB: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests
39.08 USD 0.64 (1.66%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARKB para hoje mudou para 1.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.91 e o mais alto foi 39.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARKB Notícias
- Will Rate Cuts Fuel Bitcoin ETF Momentum?
- How Are Investors Earning Up to $6,000 Daily from XRP Amid ETF Filings?
- HODL Waives Sponsorship Fees Until January 2026 (BATS:HODL)
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
- Bitcoin Hits Record High: ETFs in Focus
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- Can the Bitcoin & Ethereum Rally Continue?
- ARKB May Provide An Extra Layer Of Security With Bitcoin Cold Storage
- ETFs to Consider as Bitcoin Climbs to Record Levels
- Bitcoin: Lightning Strikes Twice (Technical Analysis) (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Hovers Around $109K
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Adds eToro Stock Worth $3.8M After Q1 Earnings Beat - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys eToro, sells Bitcoin ETF and AvidXchange stock
- Cathie Wood Buys 4.48 Million Shares Of Circle, IPO Rallies Early On Day 2
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to undergo 3-for-1 share split on June 16
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin's Just Another Asset
- Bitcoin ETFs Surpass $40 Billion in Cumulative Inflows
- Bitcoin price drop prompts ETF pullback by major fund managers
- Institutional investors juggle bitcoin ETF holdings, US filings show
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Soars 1,000 Points, "Mag 7" Surge On China Trade Deal; Bitcoin Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- Bitcoin Price Clears $100,000; Coinbase Strikes $2.9 Bil Deal; Crypto Stocks Test Buy Points
Faixa diária
38.91 39.20
Faixa anual
33.14 111.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 38.44
- Open
- 39.04
- Bid
- 39.08
- Ask
- 39.38
- Low
- 38.91
- High
- 39.20
- Volume
- 573
- Mudança diária
- 1.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -53.15%
- Mudança anual
- -38.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh