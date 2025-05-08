货币 / ARKB
ARKB: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests
38.40 USD 0.45 (1.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARKB汇率已更改-1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点38.33和高点38.65进行交易。
关注ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ARKB新闻
- Will Rate Cuts Fuel Bitcoin ETF Momentum?
- How Are Investors Earning Up to $6,000 Daily from XRP Amid ETF Filings?
- HODL Waives Sponsorship Fees Until January 2026 (BATS:HODL)
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Quickly Retreats From Record High
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
- Bitcoin Hits Record High: ETFs in Focus
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- Can the Bitcoin & Ethereum Rally Continue?
- ARKB May Provide An Extra Layer Of Security With Bitcoin Cold Storage
- ETFs to Consider as Bitcoin Climbs to Record Levels
- Bitcoin: Lightning Strikes Twice (Technical Analysis) (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Hovers Around $109K
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Adds eToro Stock Worth $3.8M After Q1 Earnings Beat - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys eToro, sells Bitcoin ETF and AvidXchange stock
- Cathie Wood Buys 4.48 Million Shares Of Circle, IPO Rallies Early On Day 2
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to undergo 3-for-1 share split on June 16
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin's Just Another Asset
- Bitcoin ETFs Surpass $40 Billion in Cumulative Inflows
- Bitcoin price drop prompts ETF pullback by major fund managers
- Institutional investors juggle bitcoin ETF holdings, US filings show
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Soars 1,000 Points, "Mag 7" Surge On China Trade Deal; Bitcoin Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- Bitcoin Price Clears $100,000; Coinbase Strikes $2.9 Bil Deal; Crypto Stocks Test Buy Points
日范围
38.33 38.65
年范围
33.14 111.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.85
- 开盘价
- 38.64
- 卖价
- 38.40
- 买价
- 38.70
- 最低价
- 38.33
- 最高价
- 38.65
- 交易量
- 917
- 日变化
- -1.16%
- 月变化
- 5.64%
- 6个月变化
- -53.97%
- 年变化
- -39.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值