ARKB: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests

38.44 USD 0.41 (1.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ARKB de hoy ha cambiado un -1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.67.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interests. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
38.12 38.67
Rango anual
33.14 111.77
Cierres anteriores
38.85
Open
38.64
Bid
38.44
Ask
38.74
Low
38.12
High
38.67
Volumen
2.206 K
Cambio diario
-1.06%
Cambio mensual
5.75%
Cambio a 6 meses
-53.92%
Cambio anual
-39.26%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B