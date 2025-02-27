通貨 / AMBC
AMBC: Ambac Financial Group Inc
9.12 USD 0.16 (1.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMBCの今日の為替レートは、1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.01の安値と9.20の高値で取引されました。
Ambac Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMBC News
1日のレンジ
9.01 9.20
1年のレンジ
5.99 13.64
- 以前の終値
- 8.96
- 始値
- 9.04
- 買値
- 9.12
- 買値
- 9.42
- 安値
- 9.01
- 高値
- 9.20
- 出来高
- 940
- 1日の変化
- 1.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.95%
- 1年の変化
- -18.79%
