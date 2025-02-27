Currencies / AMBC
AMBC: Ambac Financial Group Inc
8.77 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMBC exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.54 and at a high of 8.80.
Follow Ambac Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMBC News
- Ambac: The Turning Point Is Near (NYSE:AMBC)
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AMBC)
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ambac Q2 2025 slides: Premium growth surges 110% amid ongoing transformation
- Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ProAssurance (PRA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Essent Group (ESNT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- Strength Seen in Ambac (AMBC): Can Its 17.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Wisconsin regulator sets hearing date for Ambac Assurance sale
- Truist Securities initiates coverage on Ambac Financial stock with Buy rating
- Ambac extends deadline for $420 million legacy business sale to Oaktree
- Ambac Financial Group Provides Update on the Timing of the Sale of Its Legacy Financial Guarantee Business
- Ambac: Conversations To Acquire Competitors, News About Oaktree, And Cheap (NYSE:AMBC)
- Aegis Energy Announces Partnership with Everspan Group for new Excess Program for Petroleum Gasoline Haulers
- Ambac financial director Jeffrey Stein buys $96,900 in stock
- Kura Sushi Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cal-Maine Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
- S&P is reshuffling its key indexes
- Ambac Stock: Despite EPS Miss, It's A Growth Company (NYSE:AMBC)
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AMBC)
Daily Range
8.54 8.80
Year Range
5.99 13.64
- Previous Close
- 8.78
- Open
- 8.74
- Bid
- 8.77
- Ask
- 9.07
- Low
- 8.54
- High
- 8.80
- Volume
- 842
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.92%
- Year Change
- -21.91%
