货币 / AMBC
AMBC: Ambac Financial Group Inc
8.92 USD 0.15 (1.71%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMBC汇率已更改1.71%。当日，交易品种以低点8.83和高点9.07进行交易。
关注Ambac Financial Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMBC新闻
日范围
8.83 9.07
年范围
5.99 13.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.77
- 开盘价
- 8.83
- 卖价
- 8.92
- 买价
- 9.22
- 最低价
- 8.83
- 最高价
- 9.07
- 交易量
- 149
- 日变化
- 1.71%
- 月变化
- -0.67%
- 6个月变化
- 2.65%
- 年变化
- -20.57%
