EA CloseALL MT4

FEATURES:
- One-Click Close All
- Close Market Orders
- Delete Pending Orders
- Real-Time Performance
- Multi-Symbol Support
- Customizable Button
- Works on MT5

PERFECT FOR:
- Scalpers needing emergency exit
- Day traders managing multiple positions
- News traders requiring instant close
- Account protection during high volatility
- Quick portfolio liquidation

TECHNICAL SPECS:
- Batch processing algorithm
- Optimized OrderSelect operations
- IOC filling mode (MT5)
- Adjustable slippage control
- Minimal CPU usage
- Auto-clear notifications
FREE
