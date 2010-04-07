EA CloseALL MT4
- ユーティリティ
- Teerathad Booranawisedkul
- バージョン: 1.0
FEATURES:
- One-Click Close All
- Close Market Orders
- Delete Pending Orders
- Real-Time Performance
- Multi-Symbol Support
- Customizable Button
- Works on MT5
PERFECT FOR:
- Scalpers needing emergency exit
- Day traders managing multiple positions
- News traders requiring instant close
- Account protection during high volatility
- Quick portfolio liquidation
TECHNICAL SPECS:
- Batch processing algorithm
- Optimized OrderSelect operations
- IOC filling mode (MT5)
- Adjustable slippage control
- Minimal CPU usage
- Auto-clear notifications