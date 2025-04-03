IQ Gold Gann Levels
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate.
A Short Note from the Developer to all the traders-
Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann theory, filled with research and countless hours studying hundreds of resources, I discovered a formula within W.D. Gann's works that became the foundation of this indicator. In recognition of the MQL5 silver award and decades of coding experience, I have created a highly optimized indicator for all traders. Hope you enjoy it.
Quick Overview
Unlike many Gann indicators, this one stands apart by plotting Gann support and resistance levels in advance and never repainting. What you see is what you get; reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels allows you to create a well-structured day trading plan, knowing exactly where key market movements are likely to occur.
Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready and perfect for XAUUSD day trading. It is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal intraday trading setup.
1. How IQ GOLD GANN Levels Indicator can be extremely useful for you?
- Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading: Plots accurate Gann support and resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations in real time as the market moves.
- Spot Opportunities Instantly: Provides precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet-point entries and exits for profitable trades.
- Cleaner Chart with Minimalist Design: Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart. No complex settings are required to get started.
- Simplified Profit Targets: Gann major and minor support/resistance levels make setting take-profit points easier. Levels update as the market moves, creating room to trail stop-loss or shift take-profit when trends continue.
2. Who Is This Indicator For?
Designed for intermediate intraday GOLD traders and prop firm traders with basic knowledge of price action and technical analysis. It helps identify sweet-point entries with low stop loss and high take profit for a better risk/reward ratio.
3. Recommended Timeframes
- 1-minute and 5-minute charts.
4. How to Get Started?
- After purchasing, open MetaTrader, log in to your account, and open Toolbox --> Market --> Purchased.
- Install the indicator.
- Open Navigator --> Market --> Drag & drop the indicator onto the chart.
- Follow the Gann levels for confident trading.
5. How does IQ GOLD GANN Levels Work?
- Major and Minor Gann Levels: Plots two types of forecasted Gann levels—major and minor—where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in intraday trading, while minor levels assist in scalping.
- Display Past Levels: Shows past Gann levels of the current day, allowing traders to review how the market reacted to these precise levels.
- Continuous Updates: Gann levels are continuously updated based on complex Gann calculations for precise plotting.
- Confident Trading: Helps anticipate potential day highs and lows with no additional calculations required.
6. Compatible Trading Styles with this Indicator
- Trend following
- Breakout
- Continuation
- Trend reversal
7. Indicator Input Options
All parameters can be adjusted directly in the Inputs tab of the indicator properties:
- Indicator Settings
Show Minor Levels (show_minor): true/false
Show Day Open Level (show_dayopen): true/false
- Alert Settings
Enable Alerts: true/false
Enable Mobile Push Notification: true/false
- Dashboard Setup
Dashboard Corner Choose screen position (default: top-left).
Dashboard_X: Horizontal offset (0–500).
Dashboard_Y: Vertical offset (0–500).
- Indicator Color Setup
Support Level Color
Resistance Level Color
Day Open Level Color
- Scaling Option: Three scaling modes—Low, Base, and High—to adapt Gann levels to different market conditions.
Base is ideal for normal markets.
Low for quieter sessions.
High for fast-moving, volatile periods.
- Tooltips: Hover over dashboard elements to view scale details for easier understanding.
- Minimize Dashboard Button: Hide or show the dashboard to maximize chart space when needed.
Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.
8. Mobile Alert Setup
To receive mobile alerts, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl+O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform, then test the setup to ensure alerts are working.
9. FAQ
Q: Does it repaint?
A: Never!
Q: Is there a trial option?
A: Yes, you can download the demo and backtest the indicator.
10. Troubleshooting
The user guide provided after purchase covers all topics in detail. Contact us directly on MQL5 for any technical issues.
Support
For assistance or technical issues, send us a direct message on MQL5.
Mastering a strategy with this indicator means no second-guessing, just clear intraday levels that set you up for long-term success. Stay disciplined, trade smart, and let the market come to you.
Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user’s discretion and responsibility.
Hi Somsri Sarkar, I started to use the Gold Gann Levels and I MADE SOME GOOD PROFITS today. The GANN levels for Gold is insanely accurate. I'm happy with the right decision that I have made. I'm a moderate forex trader with ups and downs along in trading but I am an experience and skillful in using the indicators more than 10 years. I have tried many indicators along and I can says your indicators are truly unique. I understood the market sizing of Gold depends on its volatility because the forex traders in my country are all innovative with all kind of Fibonacci under animal name like Panda, Musang, Godzilla & etc. I ever used the similar indicators that manually change the scaling everyday till I gave up. Your GANN level with Scale 1, 2 & 3 is very neat & easy to adapt into the real market volatility before starting a trading. You surely surprise why I purchase 1 bundle of 3 indicators at a time because they worked together and I surely need them to trade Gold or currency pairs. Actually I have downloaded your demo indicators and tried then quite long before I purchase them. The Hydra Trend Rider is an indicator that the buyer must use it together. The GANN levels will give you info. when the price will be rejected or have the road block for entry and TP as well but you will never know the trend direction, up or down or sideway unless you have the Hydra Trend Rider. I saw some misleading review in the internet mentioned the Hydra Trend Rider is just normal supertrend indicator but I can tell you now that they are all wrong. In forex, you must be the 1% with your own judgement and no following the 99% loser. Try the demo indicator in MT5 because the speed can be controlled at more finer speed, unlike MT4, it is either to slow or too fast. The normal supertrend indicator only give trend based on a single TF and without a MTF dashboard. I love this MTF dashboard because it is very compact, neat and easy to read the trend and as friendly as you can even teach a novice forex trader can instantly spot the right trend. It is accurate and give signal on trend confirmation. To see how far it can go, you need to check the MTF dashboard .. You can hold and swing with more pips if all timeframes agreed in one direction for either bullish or bearish and you can scalp in low TF for retrace but enough pips with TF M5 I'm thankful to Somsri Sarkar & his team for such dedication and efforts in making such superb indicators I'm a scalper and like clean chart ! GANN levels and Hydra Trend Rider are perfect & essential companion enables you in making fast decision to reap GOOD PROFIT just like an experienced trader. The Volatility Master and IQ FX Correlation Matrix are another gems that can complement your trading and go extra miles with more profits.