MSX AI Scalper Pro

Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine

🌐 Overview

MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe.

Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7, adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting.

🧠 Working Principle (Short Theory)

The EA combines:

Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect clean bullish or bearish phases

AI based ATR trend filter – to classify the current volatility regime (calm, normal, aggressive)

ADX strength filter – to avoid weak, directionless price movement

When trend and volatility conditions align, MSX AI Scalper Pro opens a single, high-quality position per trend, with adaptive ATR-based SL/TP, break-even, step trailing and optional partial close.

When the market becomes choppy, flat or too tight, the ATR + ADX filters block new entries automatically.

All of this runs under strict equity-based capital protection, so the system can survive long-term and handle deposits/withdrawals without breaking its safety logic.

🔥 What Makes It Different

Most robots trade well only in trending markets and then bleed during chaotic conditions.

MSX AI Scalper Pro is built for both:

✔ Detects when the market is trending using Smoothed HMA

✔ Confirms trend quality using an AI based ATR trend filter (volatility regime)

✔ Filters out sideways / choppy zones using ATR + ADX conditions

✔ Delays entries when price is too close to unstable zones

While many EA’s rely on grid, martingale or over-optimized patterns, MSX AI Scalper Pro uses trend + volatility structure to decide:

When to trade

When to step aside

How much to risk

How many lot size

When to lock and secure profits

This creates a long-term safe and scalable trading environment, suitable for professional use.





⚙️ Key Features

Feature Available Fully automated 24/7 BTC scalper (M5) ✅ Smoothed HMA trend engine ✅ AI based ATR trend filter (volatility regime filter) ✅ ADX trend strength filter (avoid weak trends) ✅ Stops trading in choppy/range conditions ✅ One trade per trend — no stacking ✅ Adaptive ATR SL/TP with volatility awareness ✅ Break-even & step trailing system ✅ Partial close profit automation ✅ Equity-based lot sizing or fixed lot ✅ Spread + slippage protection ✅ Per-trade loss guard ✅ Daily loss/profit/drawdown guard ✅ Total drawdown protection with auto reset after deposit/withdraw ✅ Manual ResetProtection switch for advanced control ✅





🛡 Capital Safety System (Built-In)

There is:

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid stacking

❌ No averaging-down spirals

❌ No unlimited drawdown tricks

Instead, MSX AI Scalper Pro uses:

Per-trade emergency loss guard (max loss % per trade, Kill Switch)

Daily loss / profit / drawdown limits

Total drawdown shutdown for account protection

Automatic equity baseline reset after deposits/withdrawals (v8.11)

Manual reset input ( ResetProtection ) for full control on master accounts

This design makes it suitable for:

Prop firms & funding tests

Professional retail traders

Copy-trading master accounts

Signal & social trading infrastructure

Broker's Partner Program/Referral/commission-based volume models (HFT with safe-secure and capital protected)

Long-term algorithmic portfolios

📈 High Trading Volume with Controlled Risk (good for IB/referral models/partner program)

The EA is built to:

Trade actively when trend and volatility conditions are favorable

Slow down or stop when the market is too flat or noisy

Respect all capital protection rules at every stage

Result:

✔ Consistent trading volume

✔ Controlled risk per position and per day

✔ Strong lot turnover (good for IB/referral models/partner program, more safe trading volume-more brokerage commission)

✔ Clean, auditable trade history for reports and monitoring

📍 Recommended Setup

Symbol: BTCUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum balance: from $500

Account type: ECN/Raw spread preferred

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging or Netting)

🎯 Designed For Serious Users

This system is not made for gamblers or one-week “get rich quick” expectations.

It is intended for:

Traders running professional automated systems

Signal and copy-trading providers

Prop firm and evaluation accounts

Long-term capital growth and referral-based business models

📌 Important Notes

🚫 No grid

🚫 No martingale

🚫 No time/session lock

🚫 No news/calendar filters required

🚫 No high-impact news “black box” filters

All risk management and trade control are handled by the trend + volatility + equity protection logic inside the EA itself.

Next Step

Download and test MSX AI Scalper Pro.

Evaluate how it fits your trading model, workflow, and long-term automation goals.

🧪 Other Symbols & Timeframes

The EA passes MQL5 Market validation tests on several symbols and timeframes (for example EURUSD, XAUUSD other majors), but:

The main recommended configuration is BTCUSD on M5 with $500 low spread Pro account. Files: Msx_AI_Scalper_Pro_Default.set (Please click on attached link to download)

Recommended Steps: 📌 How to Download Preset (. set ) 1 . Right-click on the file name 2 . Click "Save link as" 3 . Save as Msx_AI_Scalper_Pro_Default.set 4 . If browser blocks: - Click "Keep" - Click "Keep anyway" 5 . Load preset in MT5: - Strategy Tester → Inputs → Load 🔐 How to Avoid Browser Blocking for Buyers Files: Msx_AI_Scalper_Pro_Default.set.ini 6 kb

Quick Start

“Quick Start – Installation & Setup”

Bullet points with:

How to attach EA



Recommended symbol/timeframe



Full user guide and presets in the "Comments" tab

⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX AI Scalper Pro. ❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS) The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate: Real-time spread fluctuations

News and volatility filters

Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)

Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic

Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)

Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps) Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading. ✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS) MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs: Live spreads and execution

Real volatility behavior

Dynamic risk and capital protection logic

Session awareness and trade-frequency control For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results. We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment. This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.

Forward testing shows its true strengths.



⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer This EA does not guarantee profit.

Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

Always test on Free D emo/One Month Rent first and increase risk gradually.

Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.



📌 Resetting Protection After Withdrawals or Deposits