🌐 Overview

MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe.
Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7, adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting.

🧠 Working Principle (Short Theory)

The EA combines:

  • Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect clean bullish or bearish phases

  • AI based ATR trend filter – to classify the current volatility regime (calm, normal, aggressive)

  • ADX strength filter – to avoid weak, directionless price movement

When trend and volatility conditions align, MSX AI Scalper Pro opens a single, high-quality position per trend, with adaptive ATR-based SL/TP, break-even, step trailing and optional partial close.
When the market becomes choppy, flat or too tight, the ATR + ADX filters block new entries automatically.

All of this runs under strict equity-based capital protection, so the system can survive long-term and handle deposits/withdrawals without breaking its safety logic.

🔥 What Makes It Different

Most robots trade well only in trending markets and then bleed during chaotic conditions.
MSX AI Scalper Pro is built for both:

✔ Detects when the market is trending using Smoothed HMA
✔ Confirms trend quality using an AI based ATR trend filter (volatility regime)
✔ Filters out sideways / choppy zones using ATR + ADX conditions
✔ Delays entries when price is too close to unstable zones

While many EA’s rely on grid, martingale or over-optimized patterns, MSX AI Scalper Pro uses trend + volatility structure to decide:

  • When to trade

  • When to step aside

  • How much to risk

  • How many lot size

  • When to lock and secure profits

This creates a long-term safe and scalable trading environment, suitable for professional use.


⚙️ Key Features

Feature Available
Fully automated 24/7 BTC scalper (M5)
Smoothed HMA trend engine
AI based ATR trend filter (volatility regime filter)
ADX trend strength filter (avoid weak trends)
Stops trading in choppy/range conditions
One trade per trend — no stacking
Adaptive ATR SL/TP with volatility awareness
Break-even & step trailing system
Partial close profit automation
Equity-based lot sizing or fixed lot
Spread + slippage protection
Per-trade loss guard
Daily loss/profit/drawdown guard
Total drawdown protection with auto reset after deposit/withdraw
Manual ResetProtection switch for advanced control


🛡 Capital Safety System (Built-In)

There is:

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid stacking

  • ❌ No averaging-down spirals

  • ❌ No unlimited drawdown tricks

Instead, MSX AI Scalper Pro uses:

  • Per-trade emergency loss guard (max loss % per trade, Kill Switch)

  • Daily loss / profit / drawdown limits

  • Total drawdown shutdown for account protection

  • Automatic equity baseline reset after deposits/withdrawals (v8.11)

  • Manual reset input ( ResetProtection ) for full control on master accounts

This design makes it suitable for:

  • Prop firms & funding tests

  • Professional retail traders

  • Copy-trading master accounts

  • Signal & social trading infrastructure

  • Broker's Partner Program/Referral/commission-based volume models (HFT with safe-secure and capital protected)

  • Long-term algorithmic portfolios

📈 High Trading Volume with Controlled Risk (good for IB/referral models/partner program)

The EA is built to:

  • Trade actively when trend and volatility conditions are favorable

  • Slow down or stop when the market is too flat or noisy

  • Respect all capital protection rules at every stage

Result:

✔ Consistent trading volume
✔ Controlled risk per position and per day
✔ Strong lot turnover (good for IB/referral models/partner program, more safe trading volume-more brokerage commission)
✔ Clean, auditable trade history for reports and monitoring

📍 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum balance: from $500

  • Account type: ECN/Raw spread preferred

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging or Netting)

🎯 Designed For Serious Users

This system is not made for gamblers or one-week “get rich quick” expectations.

It is intended for:

  • Traders running professional automated systems

  • Signal and copy-trading providers

  • Prop firm and evaluation accounts

  • Long-term capital growth and referral-based business models

📌 Important Notes

🚫 No grid
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No time/session lock
🚫 No news/calendar filters required
🚫 No high-impact news “black box” filters

All risk management and trade control are handled by the trend + volatility + equity protection logic inside the EA itself.

Next Step

Download and test MSX AI Scalper Pro.
Evaluate how it fits your trading model, workflow, and long-term automation goals.

🧪 Other Symbols & Timeframes

The EA passes MQL5 Market validation tests on several symbols and timeframes (for example EURUSD, XAUUSD other majors), but:

The main recommended configuration is BTCUSD on M5 with $500 low spread Pro account.

Files:
Msx_AI_Scalper_Pro_Default.set (Please click on attached link to download)

🔐 How to Avoid Browser Blocking for Buyers

Recommended Steps:

📌 How to Download Preset (.set) 1. Right-click on the file name 2. Click "Save link as" 3. Save as Msx_AI_Scalper_Pro_Default.set  4. If browser blocks: - Click "Keep" - Click "Keep anyway" 5. Load preset in MT5: - Strategy Tester → Inputs → Load
Files:

  • “Quick Start – Installation & Setup”

  • Bullet points with:

    • How to attach EA

    • Recommended symbol/timeframe

    • Full user guide and presets in the "Comments" tab

⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing

Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX AI Scalper Pro.

❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)

The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:

  • Real-time spread fluctuations

  • News and volatility filters

  • Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)

  • Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic

  • Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)

  • Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)

Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.

✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)

MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:

  • Live spreads and execution

  • Real volatility behavior

  • Dynamic risk and capital protection logic

  • Session awareness and trade-frequency control

For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.

We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.

This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.
Forward testing shows its true strengths.


⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer

  • This EA does not guarantee profit.

  • Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

  • High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

  • Always test on Free Demo/One Month Rent first and increase risk gradually.

  • Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.


📌 Resetting Protection After Withdrawals or Deposits

If you add or remove money from your trading account (withdrawal, deposit, internal transfer, or balance adjustment), the EA may continue using the previous equity baseline for daily and total drawdown protection.
To reset the protection values and allow normal trading again:

  1. Remove the EA from the chart.

  2. Press F3 in MetaTrader to open Global Variables.

  3. Delete all entries starting with:
    MSXAI_BTC_v8_
    (or the matching prefix for your symbol).

  4. Close the window and attach the EA again.

The EA will automatically detect the new balance and create a fresh protection baseline from the current equity.

User Guide & Presets – MSX AI Scalper Pro


    📌 FAQ — MSX AI Scalper Pro (v8.11)

    Q1 — What symbol and timeframe does this EA trade?

    The EA is optimized and designed for:

    • Symbol: BTCUSD

    • Timeframe: M5

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5

    Running it on other pairs or timeframes is not recommended unless you independently optimize & forward-test.

    Q2 — What minimum balance do I need?

    Recommended starting balance:

    • Minimum: $500

    • Optimal: $1,000–$5,000

    You may use higher equity depending on prop firm or scaling strategy.

    Q3 — Does the EA use grid, martingale, hedge loops, or position stacking?

    ❌ No — never.

    The EA opens only one trade per confirmed trend, protecting capital at all times.

    Q4 — Does the EA stop trading during choppy, sideways or uncertain markets?

    Yes — the EA automatically pauses entries when conditions are poor.

    Using:

    • AI-based ATR trend filter

    • ADX trend strength validation

    • Price distance from HMA trend structure

    Only high-quality conditions trigger a trade.

    Q5 — Can the EA run 24/7 without manual supervision?

    Yes — the system is built specifically for continuous trading:

    ✔ No news filters required
    ✔ No session filters needed
    ✔ No manual switching
    ✔ Works during volatility spikes and low volume periods
    ✔ Auto controls entry, exit, and protection

    Q6 — What happens if I withdraw or deposit funds while the EA is running?

    Since v8.11, the EA:

    • Detects balance operations (deposit/withdraw/credit)

    • Automatically resets equity baselines

    • Clears limits such as Total Drawdown and Daily Protection

    This ensures the EA does NOT stop trading after legitimate balance changes.

    Q7 — What is the "ResetProtection" input? Do I need to use it?

    • No, not normally.

    • This setting is only for manual control scenarios, like prop firm advanced tuning.

    When set to true, the EA:

    ➡ Resets daily limits
    ➡ Resets total drawdown limits
    ➡ Recalculates equity baselines

    After reset, the EA turns the internal reset flag off automatically.

    Q8 — Does the EA increase lot size automatically?

    Yes — if auto risk mode is enabled.

    Lot size is calculated based on:

    • Equity

    • Stop loss distance

    • Risk percentage (% per trade)

    Alternatively, you may use a fixed lot.

    Q9 — Does this EA require VPS hosting?

    Recommended:

    • For live trading: YES

    • For testing/demo: optional

    Low latency improves execution and avoids missed entries.

    Q10 — Can this EA be used for copy trading, prop firms, or signals?

    Yes — the EA is specifically designed for:

    • Signal services

    • Copy trading masters

    • Prop trading environments

    • Referral-based volume models

    The new v8.11 protection logic ensures smooth trading even with equity adjustments.

    Q11 — How often does the EA trade?

    Trading frequency depends on:

    • Trend strength

    • Volatility conditions

    • Spread and execution environment

    Expect slower trading during sideways markets and more activity during strong directional moves.

    Q12 — Do I need to optimize settings?

    No optimization is required for BTCUSD M5.

    Default settings are pre-configured for:

    ✔ Trend detection
    ✔ ATR regime filtering
    ✔ Risk management
    ✔ Smart trailing & exit logic

    Q13 — Can I use it on multiple accounts after purchase?

    No — MQL5 licensing rules apply.

    You receive activations depending on the platform rules.
    For unlimited installs, consider rental or lifetime purchase options on your personal devices or VPS.

    Summary:

    This EA is:

    • Automated

    • Self-adjusting

    • Trend-driven

    • Volatility-aware

    • Capital-protected

    • Withdraw/Deposit friendly (new in v8.11)

    You can run it 24/7 with confidence — no micromanagement required.



