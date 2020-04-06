Master US30

MasterUS30 - Automated Trading System for US30

MasterUS30 is a professional trading advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average).

The system uses a comprehensive technical analysis algorithm to identify trading opportunities and manage positions.

Low price, high quality! Fast code! No chart decorations, as they slow down performance!

The advisor can work with a minimum deposit (preferably from $100 with any leverage), as there is no averaging and no large account drawdowns.

MT4-versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156932

No fake AI! Only fast analysis and fast position control! Suitable for FIFO and prop firms!

Channelhttps://www.mql5.com/en/channels/algotrader

KEY FEATURES

Trading Strategy:

  • Multi-indicator analysis using RSI, CCI, Stochastic, ADX and other technical indicators
  • Analysis of price channels and support/resistance levels
  • Filter system for trade signal confirmation
  • Support for both market and pending orders
  • Automatic trend direction detection

Capital Management:

  • Three volume calculation modes: minimum lot, fixed lot, percentage of deposit
  • Flexible risk management settings
  • Not recommended to use: martingale system with lot increase after loss
  • Maximum lot limitation for risk control
  • Automatic optimal position size calculation

Capital Protection:

  • Customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • Trailing stop with the ability to work on every tick or by bars
  • Slippage protection

Settings:

The advisor offers a minimum of customizable parameters, allowing you to quickly adapt it to various trading styles and market conditions. All parameters are logically grouped for ease of configuration.

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Testing on a demo account is mandatory before using on a real account
  • Recommended for use on accounts with fast order execution
  • Start with conservative risk management settings

