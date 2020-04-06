Master US30
- Evgeniy Zhdan
MasterUS30 - Automated Trading System for US30
MasterUS30 is a professional trading advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average).
The system uses a comprehensive technical analysis algorithm to identify trading opportunities and manage positions.
Low price, high quality! Fast code! No chart decorations, as they slow down performance!
The advisor can work with a minimum deposit (preferably from $100 with any leverage), as there is no averaging and no large account drawdowns.
No fake AI! Only fast analysis and fast position control! Suitable for FIFO and prop firms!
KEY FEATURES
Trading Strategy:
- Multi-indicator analysis using RSI, CCI, Stochastic, ADX and other technical indicators
- Analysis of price channels and support/resistance levels
- Filter system for trade signal confirmation
- Support for both market and pending orders
- Automatic trend direction detection
Capital Management:
- Three volume calculation modes: minimum lot, fixed lot, percentage of deposit
- Flexible risk management settings
- Not recommended to use: martingale system with lot increase after loss
- Maximum lot limitation for risk control
- Automatic optimal position size calculation
Capital Protection:
- Customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
- Trailing stop with the ability to work on every tick or by bars
- Slippage protection
Settings:
The advisor offers a minimum of customizable parameters, allowing you to quickly adapt it to various trading styles and market conditions. All parameters are logically grouped for ease of configuration.
RECOMMENDATIONS
- Testing on a demo account is mandatory before using on a real account
- Recommended for use on accounts with fast order execution
- Start with conservative risk management settings