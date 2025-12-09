SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix

SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction
Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators.

The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify directional conviction and the underlying behavioural dynamics of price in real time.

Powered by the proprietary SQLogic™ computational engine, the system transforms raw data into immediate, interpretable sentiment designed for professional workflow integration.

Why the SQ Dominance Matrix Is Different

Standard retail tools rely on delayed reflections of past movement. The SQ Dominance Matrix instead focuses on real-time market state modelling and structural behaviour.

Adaptive Bias Extraction
Bias is determined through a cross-asset dispersion framework that evaluates each currency’s influence relative to the entire market basket. This isolates systemic strength independent of individual pair distortions.

Multi-Dimensional Market Diagnostics

  • Strength: Measures the dominance profile of each major currency.

  • Speed (SPD): A real-time activity metric that evaluates the immediate intensity and directional engagement of price movement.

  • Acceleration (ACC): A higher-order pressure model that identifies whether directional force is strengthening or weakening.

SQLogic™ Noise Suppression
A proprietary filtering layer extracts structurally significant information by neutralizing micro-volatility and low-quality price fluctuations.

Core Modules

1. Dominance Dashboard

A precision monitoring panel offering an immediate overview of the functional state of EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD.

  • Live Activity Metrics: Detect when a currency transitions from passive to active conditions.

  • Dynamic Visual Markers: Highlight phases of strengthening or fading directional pressure.

2. Strength Differential Matrix

A calibrated scoring system that quantifies the dominance differential between any two currencies.

  • Positive Differentials: Indicate bullish directional bias.

  • Negative Differentials: Indicate bearish directional bias.

  • Extreme Readings: Signal periods where dominance reaches statistically meaningful levels.

3. SQ Signal Panel (Advanced Filtering Layer)

This subsystem automatically constructs optimal pairings by matching currencies exhibiting the strongest directional advantage against those showing the weakest.

  • Strict Threshold Framework: Only displays opportunities when internal dominance separation criteria are met.

  • Tiered Highlighting: High-conviction scenarios are visually isolated for rapid recognition.

How to Apply the Output

Trend Continuation:
Prioritize currencies with elevated strength supported by rising Speed and reinforcing Acceleration metrics.

Exhaustion & Reversal Points:
Strong strength values but weakening Acceleration suggest directional fatigue and potential inflection zones.

High-Confidence Setups:
Pairs surfaced in the SQ Signal Panel reflect validated dominance conditions based on the system’s proprietary modelling.

Technical Infrastructure

  • Instantaneous Processing: All computations execute at M1 granularity for real-time responsiveness.

  • Non-Repainting Architecture: Historical outputs remain constant and verifiable.

  • Performance-Optimized: Built for multi-chart, institution-level workloads with minimal system overhead.


レビュー 1
Oliver Henry
661
Oliver Henry 2025.12.11 17:17 
 

Over the years I've bought various strength meters from MQL market place and they all work in a similar way. The Dominance Matrix works differently and so far in early testing is showing very positive results which I never achieved using other currency strength indicators. The developer is also very helpful and reactive to requests and support needs. 100% recommendation from me.

Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
Chart patterns scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.33 (6)
このマルチタイムフレームとマルチシンボルインジケーターは、ダブルトップ/ボトム、ヘッド＆ショルダー、ペナント/トライアングル、フラグパターンを識別します。ネックライン/トライアングル/旗竿のブレイクアウトが発生した場合にのみアラートを設定することもできます（ネックラインブレイクアウト=上下および頭と肩の確認された信号）。     インジケーターはシングルチャートモードでも使用できます。このオプションの詳細については、製品の     ブログ 。独自のルールとテクニックを組み合わせることで、このインジケーターを使用して、独自の強力なシステムを作成（または強化）できます。 特徴 マーケットウォッチウィンドウに表示されているすべてのシンボルを同時に監視できます。インジケーターを1つのチャートに適用し、市場全体を即座に監視します。 M1からMNまでのすべての時間枠を監視でき、パターンが識別されたとき、またはブレイクアウト時にリアルタイムのアラートを送信します。すべてのMetatraderネイティブアラートタイプがサポートされています。 RSIをトレンドフィルターとして使用して、潜在的な反転を適
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Four MA on OBV - 成功するトレードのための究極のガイド！ Four MA on OBV インディケーターで、トレードの真の可能性を引き出しましょう。この強力なインディケーターは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム専用に設計されており、4つの移動平均線とオンバランスボリューム（OBV）を組み合わせ、正確で信頼性のあるシグナルを提供します。 技術的な特徴: 4つの移動平均線: 単純、指数、平滑、線形の移動平均線を統合し、詳細なトレンド監視を実現。 OBV分析: 価格変動に先行するボリュームの動きを検出し、理想的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定。 カスタマイズ可能な設定: トレーディング戦略に応じてパラメータを調整し、柔軟性とコントロールを向上。 リアルタイムアラート: 重要な変化について即時通知を受け取り、迅速かつ情報に基づいた行動が可能。 主なメリット: シグナルの精度: 高度な誤信号フィルタリングにより、最良の機会のみを提供。 使いやすさ: 直感的なインターフェースで、初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方に適しています。 利益の向上: トレーディング決定を
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/157679 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/157680 サポート・レジスタンス — スマートな市場構造レベル プロのトレーダーと自動システム向けに開発された、シンプルでインテリジェント、かつ信頼性の高いサポート＆レジスタンスインジケーターです。 サポート・レジスタンスは、フラクタル、ATRベースの価格セグメンテーション、マルチタイムフレーム分析を組み合わせた高度なクラスタリングアルゴリズムを用いて、真の市場レベルを検出するように設計されています。 このインジケーターは、ランダムなラインやノイズの多いラインを描くのではなく、価格が繰り返し反応した統計的に検証されたレベルを生成します。そのため、裁量取引、アルゴリズム取引、リスク管理、ブレイクアウト検証に最適です。 主な機能 高度なサポート・レジスタンス・エンジン ATRスケールのグリッドセグメンテーションを使用 上方フラクタルと下方フラクタルをクラスター化し
Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose. In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time. We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue. We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends. This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
RSIScalperProをご紹介します - MetaTrader 5用のRSIベースの画期的なインジケーターで、1分足チャートでのスキャルピングに最適です！RSIScalperProを使うことで、正確なエントリーとエグジットのシグナルを得られる強力なツールを手に入れることができます。 RSIScalperProは、オーバーボートとオーバーソールドのレベルに対する明確なシグナルを提供する2つの異なるRSI指標を使用しています。好みに合わせて2つのRSIの時間枠や制限値を調整することができ、トレーディング戦略に最適な結果を得ることができます。チャート上の個々の矢印は、トレードのエントリーとエグジットのタイミングを簡単に特定するのに役立ちます。 また、RSIScalperProの特徴の1つは、カスタマイズ可能な3つの移動平均線です。これにより、トレンドの方向を判断し、強力なトレードシグナルを確認するのに役立ちます。これにより、早い段階でトレンドを検出し、収益性の高い取引に参加することができます。 さらに、RSIScalperProを新しい取引シグナルが出た際に音で知らせるように設定するこ
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Linear Trend Predictor MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Linear Trend Predictor ー - エントリ ポイントと方向サポート ラインを組み合わせたトレンド インジケーター。高値/安値チャネルを突破するという原理に基づいて機能します。 インジケーターのアルゴリズムは市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、ボラティリティと市場の動向を考慮します。 インジケーターの機能  平滑化手法を使用して、市場のトレンドと、買い注文または売り注文を開くためのエントリー ポイントを表示します。  任意の時間枠のチャートを分析して、短期および長期の市場の動きを判断するのに適しています。  あらゆる市場や時間枠に適応可能な入力パラメータにより、トレーダーはインジケーターを独自にカスタマイズできます。  設定されたインジケーター信号は消えず、再描画もされません。ローソク足の終値で決定されます。  いくつかの種類の通知が矢印と組み合わされています。  このインジケーターは、独立した取引システムとして使用することも、他の取引システムへの追加として使用することもできます。  あらゆるレベルの経験を持つトレーダーが使用できます。 主なパラメータ Vol
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
BCSpikes
Shamsul Arfeen
Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline
Minh Truong Pham
In the context of trading, Malaysia SNR (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of support and resistance levels in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. This is single timeframe version. Multiple timeframe version is avaiable here . There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 複数の構成が可能な堅牢なロボット 以下のスクリーンショットの設定を使用して、10 分間の時間枠で BTC を使用します。 エキスパート ロボットを購入すると、ボットを継続的に改善するために変更を要求する権利があります。 主な特徴 移動平均クロスオーバー戦略: EA は 2 つの移動平均 (MA1 と MA2) を使用して取引シグナルを生成します。 より速い MA (MA1) がより遅い MA (MA2) より上または下にクロスオーバーすると、取引がトリガーされます。 マーチンゲール戦略: 取引で損失が発生した場合、次の取引のロット サイズは乗数 (martingaleMultiplier) によって増加されます。 マーチンゲール シーケンスは、トレードが成功した後、またはマーチンゲール ステップの最大数 (maxMartingale) に達したときにリセットされます。 リスク管理: ストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）のレベルは設定可能です。 利益を確定し
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
Hammer Master MT5
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
エキスパート
FREE
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Candle Close Timer Matrix
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe. Live Signals & Products Whether you are a scalper , intraday trader or swing trader , knowing the exact candle close time helps you: Time your entries on candle close Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions Sync your tr
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
このインジケーターは、私たちが毎日最もよく使う戦略であるICTやSMCをはじめ、取引所の開閉時間に発生するストップロス制限や流動性制限、フィボナッチによる取引所の出来高やズームイン・アウト、見たい取引所の動きを選択してフィボナッチを引くなど、最もよく見たいアクションが全て自動で表示されるインジケーターです。このインジケーターを使用してあらゆる種類の取引を分析する方法を一度学べば、二度とこのインジケーターなしでは取引できなくなると 100% 確信しています。 このインジケーターは、私たちが毎日最もよく使う戦略であるICTやSMCをはじめ、取引所の開閉時間に発生するストップロス制限や流動性制限、フィボナッチによる取引所の出来高やズームイン・アウト、見たい取引所の動きを選択してフィボナッチを引くなど、最もよく見たいアクションが全て自動で表示されるインジケーターです。このインジケーターを使用してあらゆる種類の取引を分析する方法を一度学べば、二度とこのインジケーターなしでは取引できなくなると 100% 確信しています。
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
オープニングレンジブレイクアウトインジケーターは 、ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、 ボリューム または オーダーフロー ベースの戦略といった機関投資家の取引コンセプトに従うトレーダー向けに設計されたセッションベースの取引ツールです。このインジケーターは重要なセッションオープニングレンジをプロットし、トレーダーが主要な世界為替セッション全体にわたって潜在的な 流動性スイープ、ブレイクアウトゾーン、フェイクアウト、 そして 重要な日中レベル を特定できるようにします。 この戦略は 、オープニングレンジの概念に基づいています。これは、 各セッションの開始後に事前に定義されたタイムボックスであり、トレーダーがマーケットメーカーの意図、短期的なバイアス、日中の方向性を判断するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、レンジの高値と安値をマークし、それらのレベルを拡大することで、 スマートマネーブレイクアウト 、 セッションスイープ 、 フォールスブレイクアウト 、 フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）   、 レンジ拡大を 視覚的に監視するのに役立ちます。 こ
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
