SmartScalp M1

SmartScalp M1 – Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals

SmartScalp M1 is a high-speed scalping indicator optimized specifically for the M1 timeframe. It combines Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend reversals and effectively filter market noise. BUY and SELL signals are generated when the Supertrend flips and are confirmed by Heiken Ashi candle colors, significantly reducing false signals in choppy market conditions.

The indicator performs best on high-volatility instruments such as XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, especially during the London–New York trading sessions.

After purchasing, users can contact me via the MQL5 platform to receive an additional trade management tool designed to enhance high-frequency scalping performance, along with personal guidance on how to use the indicator effectively.

SmartScalp M1 automatically calculates and displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels based on ATR, drawing them directly on the chart to support precise trade execution and effective risk management. The system integrates multiple optional confirmation filters, including ADX, EMA, RSI, DI+/DI-, Volume SMA, VWAP, ATR Strength, and Probability Threshold, helping to eliminate weak signals and increase win probability when market conditions align.

In addition, SmartScalp M1 features a built-in trade statistics simulator that displays real-time performance metrics directly on the chart, such as Win Rate, total trades, winning and losing trades, average profit, and total profit, allowing traders to quickly evaluate strategy effectiveness. The indicator also supports popup alerts, email alerts, and push notifications, with fully customizable parameters and display settings.

SmartScalp M1 is an ideal solution for M1 scalpers who require fast, clear, and reliable signals combined with a robust risk management framework, helping to maximize trading performance and maintain consistency in highly volatile market conditions.


