Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
- Vyom Tekriwal
Upgraded Version V200 Latest-23DEC - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION
Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor
Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake
The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engineered for precision breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD) — while remaining fully adaptable to indices, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies.
Built with institutional-grade logic, adaptive AI filters, and smart trade management, it aims to capture explosive price movements with maximum consistency and minimal drawdown.
Key Features
-
⚙️ AI-Driven Breakout Detection: Identifies high-probability breakout zones with adaptive intelligence.
-
💹 Multi-Instrument Compatibility: Optimized for Gold but performs efficiently on US30, NASDAQ, DAX, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and more.
-
🔄 Dynamic Martingale Logic (Optional): Smart recovery system with capital-protection limits.
-
📊 AI Dashboard & Daily Targets: Real-time performance tracking and profit-target automation.
-
📅 News & Time Filters: Avoids high-volatility periods for stable operation.
-
💰 Auto Lot & Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position size based on account equity.
-
🧠 Two Trading Modes:
-
Safe Mode: Conservative trades with tighter control.
-
Aggressive Mode: More frequent entries with adaptive scaling.
-
-
🏦 Prop-Firm Compatible: Works with low-drawdown settings and strict risk management for funded accounts.
-
⚡ Plug-and-Play Ready: No complicated setup — simply attach and trade.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M15–H1
-
Deposit: $1000+
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Broker: Low-latency MT5 ECN broker
Why Traders Love It
This EA combines AI precision, breakout intelligence, and smart capital management, making it a powerful choice for traders seeking consistent performance and flexibility across markets.
Golden Sniper has exceeded my expectations within just a week. Excellent performance, strong success rate, and reliable support from the developer. Highly recommended — a solid 5-star EA !!