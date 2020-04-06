Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets.

This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable risk parameters, dynamic take profit and stop loss levels, and multi-symbol pair selection for flexibility. The robot is capable of identifying potential trades across major currency pairs including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and CHF.

Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 includes features for:

Multi-currency support with selective pair input

Adjustable trading parameters such as lot size, stop loss, and take profit

Configurable timeframes to align with various trading strategies

Intelligent trade management to minimize drawdown and optimize profitability

Safe mode logic to control risk exposure

Suitable for traders of all levels, the EA performs efficiently on M15 to H1 timeframes and adapts to trending and ranging markets. It is highly customizable, allowing users to configure key inputs according to their strategy preferences and risk appetite.

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal, this EA reflects professional-grade coding standards and performance optimization, ensuring compliance with MetaTrader 4 platform requirements.







