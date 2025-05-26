VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading

4

VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ

Overview:
VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Features:

  • VWAP-driven AI logic: Combines VWAP logic with multiple moving average filters (DEMA, TEMA, ADX) to confirm trend and volatility

  • Smart Martingale: Controlled and optional — activates only under specific loss thresholds, with a configurable max multiplier

Built-in Risk Control:

  • Max 1 open order at a time

  • Fixed lot or auto-incremental sequence

  • Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit levels

  • Trailing stop system with pip-step logic

  • Low Slippage Tolerance: Configured with 10-point slippage for tight execution

  • No Hedging or Grid — keeps margin usage conservative and easy to audit

Configuration Inputs:

  • Customizable indicator periods (TEMA, DEMA, ADX)

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss levels (default 200 points)

  • Trailing Stop System with dynamic thresholds

  • Martingale activation rules & max multiplier (default: 10x)

  • Notification system for error alerts and execution logs

Why VWAP AI?

  • Proven strategy with low drawdown and high stability

  • Ideal for scalpers, swing traders, or prop firm challengers

  • Fully automated, hands-free trading solution

What You Get:

  • VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor file

  • Setup & optimization guide

  • Access to future updates

  • Support from the developer

If you’re looking for a professional-grade EA with solid risk-adjusted returns, minimal drawdowns, and a proven backtest on US indices — VWAP AI is the edge your trading needs.

Message now for pricing, licensing, or to request a demo version.



レビュー 1
kingkingaluking
31
kingkingaluking 2025.11.29 11:19 
 

Quick Help and Support!!

おすすめのプロダクト
AvA 8
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
エキスパート
AvA 8 SET files Advanced Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor AvA - 8 is a comprehensive, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious Forex and CFD traders seeking versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA combines multiple trading strategies with advanced risk management in a single, cohesive system. AvA - 8 features two primary trading modules from our HELLENIC module library - DELTA (for long positions) and GAMMA (for short positions)  The 2 modules can work in
EA Wavex
Kyaw Zan Tun
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is designed around a Trend Following strategy combined with Market Structure analysis to identify and follow reliable price movements. It avoids short-term noise and focuses on aligning trades with the broader market direction. Trading Logic: The EA analyzes price structure and trend conditions to determine optimal entry and exit points. It is built to follow market momentum rather than predict sudden reversals. Risk Management: Equipped with a robust risk management system,
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
Ai UsDCaD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.33 (3)
エキスパート
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
エキスパート
SpectraCore Genesis ゴールドのために設計された。精密に構築された。迷いがあるときに動く。 SpectraCore Genesis は、ただのEA（エキスパートアドバイザー）ではありません。 これは、**XAU/USD（ゴールド）**専用に設計された、プロフェッショナルなトレーディングシステムです。 一般的なテンプレートや安易なロジックは一切使っていません。構造化されたロジック、リスク管理、そして精密なアルゴリズム実行が核となっています。 市場に飛び込むのではなく、「待つ」ことができる。 そして、真に意味のあるタイミングで動くのです。 リアルタイムのデータと完全な取引履歴を含むライブトレーディングシグナルは、以下のリンクからご覧いただけます： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2311320 特徴と内部構造 スイング・トレーディングに基づくリバーサルロジック 固定されたストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP） — マーチンゲール、グリッド、ナンピン一切なし 複数のフィルターレイヤー — RSI、ボリンジャーバンド、移動平均線、ボ
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
エキスパート
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions. This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and auto
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
エキスパート
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
MarketGauge
Stanislav Korotky
エキスパート
This is a cluster expert adviser. It allows for trading an arbitrary set of instruments, which may include Forex currencies, indices, goods, stocks, etc. It's based on algorithm used by SuperIndices indicator (the indicator itself is not required, but can be useful for visual analysis). The trading strategy is to buy assets in upper part of the indicator and sell assets in lower part. You can choose the signal strength for entering and exiting the market. If the signal becomes stronger by predef
Nasdaq Hacking Pro
Samuele Libetti
5 (1)
エキスパート
NASDAQ Hacking Pro A Robust Trading System for NASDAQ100 NASDAQ Hacking Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ100. The system uses a statistically driven approach without high-risk strategies like martingale or grid. Tested on historical data from 2008 to 2022 and validated with consistent results on real-time data from 2023 onward. Key Features Optimized trend-following strategy – The system accurately identifies trends, filtering out false signals to trade
The Dow Jones Killer MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
エキスパート
Special offer! $60 before next upgrade. Specially designed for Dow Jones market movements. The Dow Jones Killer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones Index with precision and efficiency. It leverages a combination of advanced trend and volume indicators across multiple timeframes, ensuring that it captures high-probability trade opportunities in real-time. With its fast and responsive strategy, the EA opens positions with tight Stop Loss (SL) and Tak
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
トレーディングの世界では、すべてのティックが新しい物語の始まりとなる可能性があります。信頼できる味方を持つことが重要です。TrendVarianceSpectrumは単なるトレーディングロボットではありません。それはボラタイルな市場におけるあなたのガイドです。長年の経験を基に構築され、25年以上のデータでトレーニングされたこのシステムは、数学の優雅さと現代技術の力を組み合わせています。 TrendVarianceSpectrumの主な利点: 最小限のドローダウン : TrendVarianceSpectrumは非常に低いドローダウンで動作し、信頼性を重視するトレーダーにとって最も安定したソリューションの1つです。 ボラティリティへの適応性 : このシステムはEURUSD、XAUUSD、EURJPYなどの挑戦的な通貨ペアで優れたパフォーマンスを発揮し、市場の高波動期でも耐性を示します。 複数のタイムフレームでの汎用性 : M30、H1、H2、H3、H4のいずれであっても、TrendVarianceSpectrumはあなたのトレーディングスタイルにシームレスに適応します。 最先端のテクノロ
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
エキスパート
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/149784 MT5バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/149785 サトシ・ナカモト – BTCUSD M5 エキスパートアドバイザー サトシ・ナカモトは、M5時間枠のBTCUSD専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。 RSIベースのエントリーとADXベースのエグジット、そして堅牢なリスク管理レイヤーを組み合わせます。 厳格なアカウント保護を維持しながら、ビットコインの微細な動きを捉えることを目指しています。 主な機能 銘柄と時間枠に特化：BTCUSD、M5に最適化されています。 エントリーロジック： • RSIクロスオーバーでモメンタムバーストを検知します。 • 期間と水準を柔軟に設定できます。 エグジットロジック： • ADXでポジションのクローズタイミングを確認します。 • 迅速かつ規律あるエグジットのために設計されています。 リスク保護： • スプレッド、最大オープンポジション数、最大ロット数。 •
FrankPro
Alexej Grebyonkin
エキスパート
Multifunctional universal trading system . Suitable for all Forex and Crypto markets. .set files are updated weekly, published on our site. ----   New function added, 2024.10.15:   integration of AI llama models.   Added additional RSI MACD indicator filters .   Flexity AI indicator integration. ---   FrankPro.ex5 [ POLYINDICATORS AND AUTOMATIC OPTIMIZATION ], a heavy build featuring most of TS_DayTrader Trading System. An extensive array of tools for manual and automated trading. Parameters(
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
エキスパート
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
エキスパート
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
エキスパート
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
エキスパート
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
エキスパート
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
SafeLockdown MT5
Paranchai Tensit
エキスパート
SafeLockdown  MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2023) and (2021-2023) . The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and t
Ai GbPUsD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.17 (12)
エキスパート
Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Midas Touch MT5
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135726 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135727 Midas Touch – XAUUSD のワンショット精度 「ミダス王が触れたものはすべて金に変わった。」 今度はあなたが市場に触れて、純粋な利益に変える番です。 神話と市場の習熟が出会う Midas Touch EA は、M15 時間枠の XAUUSD 専用に設計されたワンショット エキスパート アドバイザーで、古代の知恵の伝説的な精度と現代のアルゴリズムのパワーを組み合わせています。 4 つの強力なインジケーターの黄金の相乗効果を活用します: AO (Awesome Oscillator) – 市場の勢いを神のささやきのように読み取ります ADX (Average Directional Index) – あらゆる動きの前にトレンドの強さを測定します DeMarker – 鋭い精度で枯渇と理想的なエントリー ゾーンを検出します 移動平均 –
Circinus MT5
Kulanan Chavalparit
エキスパート
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for   EURUSD   pair. Backtesting showed more than   220% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 100 USD   and   initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than   130% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 1,000 USD   and   initial Lot 0.1   (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  130% profits  in 12 months for    initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0   (TP_money =100) C
Smart Robot AI
Ramiz Mavludov
エキスパート
このEA（Expert Advisor）は、2つの興味深い要素を兼ね備えています。それは、過去のデータへの過剰適合（カーブフィッティング）がないことと、MTFモードで互いに独立し、重要なシグナルを見つけるように訓練された内蔵の「頭脳」です。常にストップロスが設定されます。これは単なる通常のデータの集合ではなく、一言で説明するのが難しい動的なパターンです。テスト中、エキスパートがプラスの取引とマイナスの取引の両方を示し、上昇または下降する様子を観察できます。重点は最小限のリスクと長期的な取引に置かれています。 また、アドバイザーがドローダウン（含み損）の状態になったり、順調に成長したり、あるいは足踏み状態になったりする時期があることを理解する必要があります。そのため、中程度または最小限のリスクを使用するのが最適です。 アドバイザーの設定は最小限でシンプルです。XAUUSDペアのチャートに貼り付けるだけで起動します。現在の戦略はこのペア専用であるため、他の銘柄では正しく動作しません。 デフォルトでは、XAUUSDペアの任意の時間足（TF）のチャートにアドバイザーを貼り付けるだけで十分です。
Pullback trading robot
Mpaleng Tumelo Lehlokoa
エキスパート
Introducing the Pullback Trading Robot, your ultimate solution for navigating the dynamic world of trading with precision and confidence. Designed to excel on higher timeframes, this sophisticated automated system harnesses the power of mean reversion strategies to thrive in weaker trending market conditions. Key Features: Mean Reversion Strategy: The Pullback Trading Robot utilizes a mean reversion strategy, strategically entering trades during market pullbacks to capitalize on price reversals.
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
エキスパート
The art of Forexは、両方向に連続して取引を行う新しい複合型Expert Advisorです。一連の注文は、テイクプロフィットがヒットするまで、最良の平均価格を得るために開かれます。予測不可能な市場で利益を上げるために最適です。  The best results are on   EUR/USD H1   but you can use it on any   forex pair   and   timeframe . Live results :   https://myx.gg/mql5 Share   your best configuration set or find   help   on the discord:  https://myx.gg/discord You can use the  default settings  or find your  own configuration  depending on the security you want to have. I recommend to test your strategy bef
FREE
Dow Dominator
Albi Zeka
エキスパート
Introducing “ Dow Dominator ” , a US30 trading bot released in the markets after some times testing it in the background.  The bot uses stop loss and take profit, NO MARTINGALE and NO GRID system is used . SUPPORT : JOIN OUR PUBLIC CHAT LIVE SIGNAL The price will increase every 5 purchases by $50. About setup:  Required Balance : Minimum required balance is $150 Timeframe:  Timeframe recommended for this strategy is 15 minutes (m15)  Broker : Make sure to use broker with low spread for the be
Bolli Plus 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
T his EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1. Features: 1. NO Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. High Win Rate Strategy. 4. Low Drawdown. 5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss. 6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.   Account Requirements: 1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD 2
Ylei SR Pro Trader
Johnrey Sarahina
エキスパート
Introducing Ylei SR Pro Trader – Your Premier Expert Advisor for Precision Trading with Support, Resistance, and Zigzag Analysis in the MetaTrader 5 Platform! Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Ylei SR Pro Trader, an advanced expert advisor meticulously crafted to leverage the power of support and resistance levels alongside the Zigzag indicator. Elevate your trading experience and optimize your profits with a sophisticated tool that seamlessly integrates advanced algorithms
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $348 . Price will be hiked to $499 after  Sale of 1st 20 Copies .   Gold Monster AI EA is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price! (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $148. Price will be hiked to $399 after Sale of 1st 10 Copies.   It uses quantitative market logic combined with adaptive trade filterin
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
エキスパート
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M5 time- For Back test Use 1 Mint OHLC Mode Upgraded with Best AI & Neural Network Features for Higher Accuracy in BTCUSD Trading- MUST BUY THIS PROFITABLE AI ROBOT!!  - Upgraded version Date 22Dec 2025 Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-maki
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $300 soon, buy now!!   Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot-  Next 5 copies available for $98, next price $300 Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in C
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
エキスパート
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
Upgraded Version V200 Latest-23DEC - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Next 10 copies available for $288, next price $499  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an adv
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
インディケータ
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
エキスパート
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
インディケータ
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
エキスパート
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Upgraded Version V80 as on Date 23 Dec 2025_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!! Price is limited to 1st 10 Copies Only - For Backtest Use 1 Minute OHLC Mode only  - Note Original Copy of My Expert Advisor is only Sold on MQL5 Market - Anywhere else it's fake & it won't work as my REAL EA Added AI & Neural Network Enhanced Features_23 Dec 2025_Upgrade_MUST USE- Volatility Filter Parameters Optimised, Rangebound Market avoid filter added for Higher Growth ra
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
エキスパート
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. Next Price $1500, Hurry up buy now, Limited Copies available! It uses a com
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
インディケータ
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
エキスパート
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Nasdaq AI Precision Bot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
3.5 (2)
エキスパート
DAX | NASDAQ AI Precision Bot for MT5 – Suitable for Prop Firm as Well - UPGRADED with ENHANCED AI FEATURES And ACCURACY Harness the power of institutional-grade AI trading with our high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ (USTECm) and DAX indices. Key Features AI-enhanced trading logic optimized for DAX and NASDAQ indices Risk-optimized entry with smart exit filters Ultra-fast decision engine for M1 scalping Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility patterns
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
US 30 DeepReversal AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
US30 DeepReversal AI MT5 – Check Comment Section for Set Files Download Attached are Low and High Risk SET files. Must use for live and backtest accounts. Advanced AI-Powered Reversal Trading for Dow Jones (US30) – Also Suitable for Prop Firm Challenge Passing Take your trading to the next level with US30 DeepReversal AI, a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index). Built with a blend of advanced market reversal detection algorithms and an ad
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
インディケータ
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
エキスパート
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
フィルタ:
kingkingaluking
31
kingkingaluking 2025.11.29 11:19 
 

Quick Help and Support!!

レビューに返信