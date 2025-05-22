SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4

5

SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4

Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section

Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making.

This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Key Strategy Components

Fibonacci Levels – Detects natural price retracements and extensions for optimized entries.

Harmonic Patterns – Identifies high-probability reversal zones with built-in Bat, Butterfly, and Gartley logic.

Price Action Filters – Ensures trades align with strong candlestick patterns and support or resistance zones.

VWAP Integration – Confirms institutional volume-weighted trends for smart trade timing.

EMA Cross System – Detects momentum shifts with dual moving average crossovers.

Trend Confirmation – Analyzes directional bias with multi-timeframe logic to avoid choppy markets.

Elliott Wave Patterns – Interprets market wave structure to improve trend-trading accuracy.

Risk Management and Execution
One Trade at a Time – Avoids overtrading with a disciplined entry system.

Tight Stop Loss and Take Profit – Every trade is protected to reduce risk exposure and lock in profits.

Auto Lot Size (Optional) – Supports fixed or dynamic money management.

Built-in Spread and Slippage Protection – Avoids bad fills in volatile conditions.

Designed For
BTCUSD on MetaTrader 4

Optimized for M15 to H1 timeframes

Perfect for both prop firm challenge strategies and live account performance

Why Choose SatoshiMind AI
Combines traditional technical analysis and modern AI edge

Safe, rule-based, emotion-free trading

Fast execution with no martingale or grid

Backtested and forward-tested for real performance

Let SatoshiMind handle the analysis — you focus on profits.

Buy now and start trading with one of the most precise and profitable DAX and NASDAQ or USTECH 100 Expert Advisors on the market.

Note: For Set files for pairs like BTCUSD and Gold please message here.



rajdiwan
22
rajdiwan 2025.07.14 03:44 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Vyom Tekriwal
2452
開発者からの返信 Vyom Tekriwal 2025.07.14 04:04
Much love!! I am always there for my customers!! God bless you!!💗
Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1267
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2025.06.23 04:09 
 

As I said before great developer helps a lot. Quick turn around for any issue. Great any desk support when needed. Finally a very good EA.

Vyom Tekriwal
2452
開発者からの返信 Vyom Tekriwal 2025.07.16 11:30
Much love! Blessings!!
Semiu Kilaso
1005
Semiu Kilaso 2025.06.02 14:35 
 

User support is fantastic, he addressed all questions and help to ensure the EA is used correctly to ensure profitability 📈. I have bought multiple ea from vendor.

Vyom Tekriwal
2452
開発者からの返信 Vyom Tekriwal 2025.06.03 08:49
Thanks, keep shining 🌟💗
zaustorron
829
zaustorron 2025.05.28 20:36 
 

Good EA. Good author

Vyom Tekriwal
2452
開発者からの返信 Vyom Tekriwal 2025.06.03 08:48
Thanks, keep growing 💗
oily74
448
oily74 2025.05.27 05:39 
 

I purchased the EA and the author was 100 % guiding me on the install and setup procedure for this EA, Offers to install via anydesc and wattsapp. Author gives additional setfiles for this EA. Running this EA on BTCUSD with safe 1 trade at a time and a safe TP and SL and is running with some profit.

Vyom Tekriwal
2452
開発者からの返信 Vyom Tekriwal 2025.05.27 05:46
Much love !! Keep growing!! 💗
