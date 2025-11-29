Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5

5
  • 📌 Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) -
    Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible- Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake

Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It combines market-structure logic, volatility-adaptive entries, and a precision neural-assisted signal engine to deliver smart, controlled, and consistent trade execution under all market conditions.

This EA is designed for traders who demand stability, safety, and algorithmic intelligence, not gambling or over-trading.
The system follows a disciplined sniper-style approach — waiting for high-probability setups, confirming multi-layer confluence, and executing with professional risk management.

🔥 Key Features

✓ Advanced Sniper Entry Engine

Uses multi-condition confirmation including momentum, directional bias, volatility range, and liquidity pockets to filter out low-quality trades.

✓ Intelligent Trade Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • ATR-driven levels

  • Optional Trailing Stop

  • Break-Even protection

  • Maximum spread and slippage filters

✓ Risk & Capital Protection

  • Max Daily Drawdown Limit

  • Max Total Drawdown

  • Max Open Trades

  • Smart lot sizing options

  • Fully NFA-safe and FIFO compliant logic

✓ Trend + Reversal Hybrid Logic

EA detects both trending continuation setups and high-probability reversal points based on volatility compression and momentum exhaustion.

✓ Optimized for XAUUSD

Powerful performance on Gold with:

  • Fast execution

  • Smart volatility adaptation

  • News-spike protection options

  • Excellent for both manual override or full automation

✓ Plug-and-Play

No complicated configuration.
Default settings are ready for most brokers using standard XAUUSD specifications.

⚙️ Inputs & Controls

  • Magic Number

  • Lot Size / Auto Lot Option

  • ATR-based Stop Loss & TP

  • Trailing Stop (on/off)

  • Break-Even (on/off)

  • Time Filter

  • Daily & Total Drawdown Guard

  • Spread & Slippage Filters

  • News Filter (optional)

  • Max Open Trades

  • Signal Sensitivity Controls

🎯 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5–M15

  • Minimum Balance: $200+

  • Account Type: ECN/RAW preferred

  • Leverage: 1:200+ recommended

🛡 Safety First (Why This EA is Different)

Unlike many high-risk grid, martingale, or averaging systems,
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 DOES NOT use:

❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Hedging loops
❌ Over-leveraged entry stacking
❌ No-SL strategies

Every trade is protected with a hard Stop Loss, and risk-control modules prevent abnormal behavior during high volatility.

📊 Who Is This EA For?

This EA is perfect for:

  • Traders who want professional, safe automation

  • Investors seeking steady short-term gold swings

  • Traders avoiding martingale/grid risks

  • Those looking for a consistent intraday XAUUSD system

  • MQL5 signal providers needing reliable execution logic

🚀 Why Choose Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5?

Because it focuses on the trader’s most important goals:

Consistency. Protection. Institutional Logic.
Not hype — just powerful results driven by smart decision-making.

📞 Support

Full support is provided for installation, input setup, optimization guidance, and account-specific configurations.


レビュー 1
Trader20252025
162
Trader20252025 2025.12.17 12:56 
 

Running on a live account and it is making steady and nice profits so far. I am using the high risk set files. Trailing should be adjusted on the set file because 80 and 30 points are very tight for Gold. Its a clear recommendation to buy Goldman Brown Bear. Support is amazing too.

