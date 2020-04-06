Long-term growth with low risk.

System for trading gold futures & CFDs. (XAU/USD)

Overview

The system primarily uses daily timeframe statistics to generate levels suitable for entries when all conditions are met. A new level is created each day, defining the threshold above which there is a high probability of the uptrend continuing.

Robust to high slippage and latency.

Options to allow or avoid specific market cycles.

Market Cycle & Seasonality

In certain periods, the system may be less effective due to the cycle and correlations of gold with USD and the stock market. Historically, the best performance appears in inflationary cycles with a low interest-rate environment.

Settings & Recommendations

Timing Settings

Entry Hour & Minute

Exit Hour & Minute

Default timing is set to capture the full daily move because the price has a high chance of accelerating to the upside. It is set to begin after the first 15 minutes from market open and end 15 minutes before close to avoid periods with large spreads.

Stop & Profit Settings

Stop Loss (%) — calculated as a percentage from the previous day’s low.

— calculated as a percentage from the previous day’s low. Take Profit (%) — calculated as a percentage from today’s open price.

Percentage intervals are used for clearer statistical measurement and comparability across market regimes.

Seasonality Settings