MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalPatternsUsage 

PatternUsage

设置 "形态用法" 参数的新值。

void  PatternUsage(
   double    value         // 新值
   )

参数

value

[输入]  "形态用法" 参数的新值。

返回值

无。