CMoneyFixedLot

CMoneyFixedLot は、事前に定義された固定ロットサイズでの取引に基づく資金管理アルゴリズムを実装するクラスです。

説明

CMoneyFixedLot クラスは、事前に定義された固定ロットサイズでの取引に基づく資金管理アルゴリズムを実装します。

宣言

  class CMoneyFixedLot: public CExpertMoney

  #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyFixedLot

クラスメソッド

初期化

 

Lots

取引高を設定します。

virtual ValidationSettings

設定のチェック

資金及びリスク管理のメソッド

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

ロング（買い）ポジションの取引高を取得します。

virtual CheckOpenShort

ショート（売り）ポジションの取引高を取得します。

