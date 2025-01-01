MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュール資金管理のクラスCMoneyFixedLot
CMoneyFixedLot
説明
CMoneyFixedLot クラスは、事前に定義された固定ロットサイズでの取引に基づく資金管理アルゴリズムを実装します。
宣言
class CMoneyFixedLot: public CExpertMoney
タイトル
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>
継承階層
CMoneyFixedLot
クラスメソッド
初期化
取引高を設定します。
virtual ValidationSettings
設定のチェック
資金及びリスク管理のメソッド
virtual CheckOpenLong
|
ロング（買い）ポジションの取引高を取得します。
virtual CheckOpenShort
ショート（売り）ポジションの取引高を取得します。
クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject
クラスから継承されたメソッド CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
クラスから継承されたメソッド CExpertMoney