|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- リストにシンボルが存在するかどうかを確認し、見つからない場合は報告して作業を完了する
bool custom = false;
if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))
{
PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);
return;
}
//--- 気配値ウィンドウにシンボルを追加する
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- シンボルがリストに正常に追加された場合は、気配値表示ウィンドウでそのインデックスを取得し、結果を操作ログに送信する
int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
//--- 気配値表示ウィンドウからシンボルを削除する
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- シンボルがリストに正常に削除された場合は、気配値表示ウィンドウでのインデックスは-1で、削除結果を操作ログに送信する
index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
/*
結果：
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 気配値表示シンボルリスト内のシンボルインデックスを返す |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
{
int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
string name = SymbolName(i, true);
if(name == symbol)
return i;
}
return(WRONG_VALUE);
}