MQL5 クックブック: インジケーターサブウィンドウコンソールーボタン

イントロダクション

この記事では、ボタンコンソールでユーザーインターフェースを開発する例を紹介します。ユーザーにインタラクティヴィティ性を伝えるため、ボタンはカーソルが図上にある際に色を変えます。ボタンの上にカーソルがある状態で、ボタンの色は、わずかに暗くなり、ボタンがクリックされた時には、わずかにより暗くなります。さらに、ツールチップをそれぞれのボタンに加え、直感的なインターフェースを作成します。

この記事はその他のイベントも扱っています：マウス移動イベント、左マウスボタンの状態、オブジェクトへの左クリック、チャートのプロパティ修正イベントなどです。インジケーターサブウィンドウの全スペースを占めるボタンパネルを作成していきます。ボタンは、３行にそれぞれ４つのボタンが配置されています。

開発

MQL5では、ボタンは様々なグラフィカルオブジェクトを用いて作成されており、OBJ_BUTTON (ボタン), OBJ_BITMAP (ビットマップ)、OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (ビットマップラベル) やOBJ_EDIT (編集)などです。

この記事では、OBJ_EDITを用いて、ボタンを作成します。この種類のオブジェクトは、読み取り専用になっています。明記するテキストを表示できるので役に立ちます。さらに、オブジェクトの角を尖がらせることもできます。

それでは、MQL5ウィザードを用いて、インジケーターを作成しましょう。インジケーターのソースコードは以下のようになります；

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

今あるのは、何も描画されていない空のウィンドウです。タイマーの必要性は後ほど考察します。

関数を作成する際に使用される配列や、変数、定数を追加しましょう。すべての配列は二次元です。１次元は、ウィンドウの高さを超えるボタンの数を示し、二次元はウィンドウの幅を超える超えるボタン数を意味します。

#define BUTTON_COLUMNS 4 #define BUTTON_ROWS 3 string font_name= "Calibri" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestButtons" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; color background_color = clrSteelBlue ; color font_color = clrWhite ; color hover_background_color = C'38,118,166' ; color clicked_background_color = C'2,72,136' ; string button_texts[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "Button 01" , "Button 02" , "Button 03" , "Button 04" }, { "Button 05" , "Button 06" , "Button 07" , "Button 08" }, { "Button 09" , "Button 10" , "Button 11" , "Button 12" } }; string button_object_names[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "button_01" , "button_02" , "button_03" , "button_04" }, { "button_05" , "button_06" , "button_07" , "button_08" }, { "button_09" , "button_10" , "button_11" , "button_12" } }; int button_widths[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_heights[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_x_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_y_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; bool button_states[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { true , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false } }; color button_colors[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];

チャートをインジケーターにロードしている際、サイズや座標を計算したのち、配列はOnInit()関数のオブジェクトプロパティに初期化される必要が有ります。カーソル追跡をONにする必要が有ります。そして最後に、インジケーターサブウィンドウにボタンを追加します。利便性のため、これらのアクションは、以下にて一つずつ見ていく個別の関数にて実行されます。結果として、OnInit()関数コードは以下のようになります：

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); AddPrefix(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonColors(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); AddButtonsPanel(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

AddPrefix()関数では、接頭辞、つまり、インジケーターのショートネームがそれぞれのグラフィカルオブジェクトの名前に追加されます。これは、チャート上で一つ以上のプログラムが稼働し、オブジェクト名をマッチさせている場合、オブジェクトの移動・削除・置換を除去する上で必要です。

void AddPrefix() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) button_object_names[j][i]=prefix+button_object_names[j][i]; }

計算に必要なチャートの属性は、SetSubwindowProperties()関数にて初期化されます:

void SetSubwindowProperties() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); }

チャートの属性を取得した後、ボタンの色、座標値、サイズを決定するための計算を行います。これらのアクションは以下に提供されている３つの個別の関数にて実行されます：

void SetButtonColors() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) button_colors[j][i]=clicked_background_color; else button_colors[j][i]=background_color; } } } void SetButtonCoordinates() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i== 0 ) button_x_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_x_distances[j][i]=(button_width*i)-i; if (j== 0 ) button_y_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_y_distances[j][i]=(button_height*j)-j; } } } void SetButtonSizes() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i==BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 ) button_widths[j][i]=chart_width-(button_width*(BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 )-i); else button_widths[j][i]=button_width; if (j==BUTTON_ROWS- 1 ) button_heights[j][i]=subwindow_height-(button_height*(BUTTON_ROWS- 1 )-j)- 1 ; else button_heights[j][i]=button_height; } } }

そして、最後にAddButtonsPanel()関数はインジケーターサブウィンドウにボタンを追加します：

void AddButtonsPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { CreateButton( 0 ,subwindow_number,button_object_names[j][i],button_texts[j][i], CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,font_name, 8 ,font_color,button_colors[j][i], clrNONE , button_widths[j][i],button_heights[j][i], button_x_distances[j][i],button_y_distances[j][i], 2 , true ,button_texts[j][i]); } } }

補助関数のソースコードCreateButton()は、以下のようになります：

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, string text, long corner, string font, int font_size, color c_font, color c_background, color c_border, int x_size, int y_size, int x_dist, int y_dist, long zorder, bool read_only, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,c_font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,c_background); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,c_border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,zorder); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,read_only); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

CreateButton()関数の最後のパラメーターに注意してください：マウスがグラフィカルオブジェクトの上を移動する際のツールチップの挙動を担当します。例えば、AddButtonsPanel()関数では、このパラメーターはbutton_texts配列から渡された値によって表されます：必要であれば、より詳しい記述で個別の配列を作成できます。

それでは、もしインジケーターをチャートに貼り付ければ、結果は以下のようになります；

図1. インジケーターサブウィンドウに追加されたボタン

現在、これらはインジケーターサブウィンドウにて調整されたオブジェクトでしかありません。ユーザーとのインタラクションはまだ実装されていません。これらのオブジェクトに息を吹き込みましょう。

まず、サブウィンドウのサイズが変更された際にそのサイズに沿って、ボタンのサイズを調整する機能を実装します。このために、二つの関数を追加で記述します - UpdateButtonCoordinates()とResizeButtons()です。ボタンの座標とサイズを設定します：

void UpdateButtonCoordinates() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,button_x_distances[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,button_y_distances[j][i]); } } } void ResizeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XSIZE ,button_widths[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YSIZE ,button_heights[j][i]); } } }

チャートの属性の修正イベントとチャートのサイズ修正イベントのハンドリングを行うために、 CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE識別子を使用する必要が有ります。以下にて、OnChartEvent()関数に追加する必要のあるコードがあります。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); UpdateButtonCoordinates(); ResizeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } }

もしインジケーターをチャートに追加すると、（もしくはインジケーターがすでにチャートにある状態で再度コンパイルすると）そのボタンは、チャートウィンドウかインジケーターサブウィンドウがサイズ変更されるとすぐに、自動的にサイズ変更し、再配置されます。

さらにカーソルがボタン上にある際のボタンの色の変化を実装します。しかし、関数コードを記述する前に、 CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE識別子にてイベントをハンドリングするプロセスを見てみましょう。

OnInit()関数では、すでにプログラムにマウス左ボタンの状態だけでなく、マウスのカーソルの移動を追跡するよう指示するStringを持っています。

ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true );

これなしでは（もしくは、最後のパラメーター値がFalseであれば、）CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE識別子のついたイベントは、OnChartEvent()関数にて追跡されません。これは、すべてのプログラムにてそのようなイベントが追跡される必要がないので、とても役に立ちます。

マウスイベントの追跡がどのように作動するかを理解するために、一時的にOnChartEvent()関数にチャートの一致するコメントを表示する機能を追加します。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "lparam (x): " ,lparam, "

" , "dparam (y): " ,dparam, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam );

もしチャートのマウスカーソルのを移動させたら、左上の角にてカーソルの現在の座標を見ることができます。左クリックした時、その変化はコメント行sparam (マウスボタンの状態)にて表示され、 One (1) はマウスボタンがクリックされたことを示し、zero (0) はクリックが終了したことを意味します。

もしマウスカーソルが位置しているサブウィンドウを知る必要があれば、ChartXYToTimePrice()関数を使用できます。座標を取得し、ウィンドウ・サブウィンドウ数、時刻、価格を返します（参照により渡された値に返します。）以下のコードをテストすることでご覧になれます：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); } return ; }

インジケーターのサブウィンドウの計算は、もし関連する座標が用いられれば簡単です。この場合、 Yー座標（価格軸）に関連します。関連する値を取得するために、チャートの上部からインジケーターサブウィンドウまでの距離を現在の値から引く必要があります。これは以下のように実行されます：

if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); }

y変数の値は、もしマウスカーソルがインジケーターサブウィンドウの上にある場合、０以下になり、カーソルがサブウィンドウ上を移動した際に０以上になります。

標準として、チャート上のカーソルの位置に関係なく、時間軸に沿ってチャートをスクロールできます。チャートのスクロールは必要であれば停止できます。カーソルがパネル上やカスタムコントロール上に位置する際に必要です。カーソルがインジケーターサブウィンドウにある際のチャートのスクロール停止とカーソルががサブウィンドウ外にある時の開始のためのコードは以下のようになります；

if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true );

さらに、カーソルが一致するボタンの上にある際のボタンの色を変える関数を書きましょうーChangeButtonColorOnHover():

void ChangeButtonColorOnHover( int x, int y) { int x1,y1,x2,y2; SetButtonCoordinates(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) continue ; x1=button_x_distances[j][i]; y1=button_y_distances[j][i]; x2=button_x_distances[j][i]+button_widths[j][i]; y2=button_y_distances[j][i]+button_heights[j][i]; if (x>x1 && x<x2 && y>y1 && y<y2) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,hover_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

結果として、CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE識別子の中にて以下のソースコードがあります。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChangeButtonColorOnHover(x,y); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

もしボタン上にカーソルを移動させた場合、ボタンの色の変化をご覧になることができるか、標準の状態に戻ります。

現在、Button 01のみクリックされた際のボタンの色を持っています。その他のボタンをクリックしようとすると、レスポンスはなく、色の変更もありません。この場合に色の変更を実装するために、CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK識別子のあるイベントを使用する必要があります。

二つの関数を書いてみましょう；InitializeButtonStates() とChangeButtonColorOnClick()です。InitializeButtonStates()関数は、特定のボタンがクリックされたか否かをチェックし、その名前の接頭辞をチェックします。もしそのクリックイベントが認識されれば、ボタンの状態の配列(button_states) がループにて初期化され、関数がtrueを返します。

bool InitializeButtonStates( string clicked_object) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,clicked_object)==subwindow_number && StringFind (clicked_object,prefix+ "button_" , 0 )>= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (clicked_object==button_object_names[j][i]) button_states[j][i]= true ; else button_states[j][i]= false ; } } return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

この後、ChangeButtonColorOnClick()関数は、button_states配列の値に沿ってボタンの色を設定します。

void ChangeButtonColorOnClick() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clicked_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

すべてを作動させるために、ボタンのクリックのハンドリングをイベント追跡関数OnChartEvent()に追加してください：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (InitializeButtonStates(sparam)) { ChangeButtonColorOnClick(); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

クリックされた際、ボタンは色を変更します。

まだいくつか紹介するべきポイントがあります。OnDeinit()関数では、サブウィンドウエリアのチャートのスクロールを可能にし、チャートからインジケーターを削除した際のマウスイベントの追跡を停止します。これは、もしイベント追跡を使用するいくつかのプログラムが同時にチャートで稼働している場合、重要になります。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE ) { EventKillTimer (); DeleteButtons(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

プログラムのグラフィカルオブエクトの削除のための関数；

void DeleteButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) DeleteObjectByName(button_object_names[j][i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

そして最後に、このプログラムにタイマーが必要な理由を紹介します。例えば、もし一つ以上のプログラムがチャート内で稼働し、個々のプログラムがマウスイベントを追跡する必要がある場合、チャート上からその内の一つが削除された時に、追跡がOnDeinit() 関数にてすべてのプログラムにおいて停止されます。したがって、代替物としてマウスイベントの追跡が行われているかを知るため毎秒毎のチェックを行う必要があるのです。

void OnTimer () { CheckChartEventMouseMove(); }

CheckChartEventMouseMove()関数コードは以下に提供されています；

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE識別子のあるイベントをチェックする上で十分です。

結果として得たものをデモンストレーションするビデオを以下にてご覧になれます：

結論

それではまとめましょう。TestButtons.mq5インジケーターは、この記事に添付されており、ダウンロードできます。さらなる開発により、この例はより面白いメニューに成長させることができます。例えば、ユーザーは特定のボタンをクリックすることで関連する価格にジャンプすることができます。ボタン数は必要であれば増やすことができます。