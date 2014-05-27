MQL5 细则手册：指标子窗口控件 - 按钮

简介

本文中，我们将探讨开发具备按钮控件的用户界面的示例。为向用户传递互动性理念，当光标悬停于按钮时，按钮颜色会发生改变。光标位于按钮之上时，按钮颜色将稍微变暗，点击时，按钮颜色则会变得更暗。此外，我们将为每一按钮添加工具提示，从而创建直观界面。

本文也将讨论一些事件：鼠标移动事件、鼠标左键状态、左击对象和修改图表属性事件。将创建按钮面板，其将占据指标子窗口的全部空间。为做到清晰明了，按钮将分三行排列，每行四个按钮。

开发

在 MQL5 中，可使用多种图形对象创建按钮，如OBJ_BUTTON（按钮）、OBJ_BITMAP（位图）、OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL（位图标签）或OBJ_EDIT（编辑）。

在本文中，我们将使用OBJ_EDIT创建按钮。此类对象可设为“只读”。由于可显示您指定的文本，它们同样有用。此外，在保持边界的同时，能够使对象边角尖细。

因此，让我们用MQL5 向导创建指标。稍加改造，指标源代码将如下所示：

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

现在我们有一个零绘制系列的空窗口。稍后将讨论是否需要计时器。

现在让我们来添加创建函数时会用到的常量、变量和数组。所有数组均为二维。第一维指明整个窗口高度上的按钮数量，第二维指明整个窗口宽度上的按钮数量：

#define BUTTON_COLUMNS 4 #define BUTTON_ROWS 3 string font_name= "Calibri" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestButtons" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; color background_color = clrSteelBlue ; color font_color = clrWhite ; color hover_background_color = C'38,118,166' ; color clicked_background_color = C'2,72,136' ; string button_texts[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "Button 01" , "Button 02" , "Button 03" , "Button 04" }, { "Button 05" , "Button 06" , "Button 07" , "Button 08" }, { "Button 09" , "Button 10" , "Button 11" , "Button 12" } }; string button_object_names[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "button_01" , "button_02" , "button_03" , "button_04" }, { "button_05" , "button_06" , "button_07" , "button_08" }, { "button_09" , "button_10" , "button_11" , "button_12" } }; int button_widths[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_heights[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_x_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_y_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; bool button_states[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { true , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false } }; color button_colors[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];

加载指标到图表时，在计算了坐标和大小后，需要将OnInit()函数中的数组初始化为对象属性。同时启用光标跟踪。最后，我们需要添加按钮到指标子窗口。为方便起见，此类操作将在单独函数中执行，接下来我们将逐个深入研究。因此，OnInit()函数代码如下所示：

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); AddPrefix(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonColors(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); AddButtonsPanel(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 AddPrefix() 函数中，前缀（如指标缩写名）添加至每一图形对象名称中。需要排除对象替换/删除/移位，以防当超过一个程序在图表中运行时出现对象名称匹配的情况。

void AddPrefix() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) button_object_names[j][i]=prefix+button_object_names[j][i]; }

计算所需的图表属性将在 SetSubwindowProperties() 函数中初始化：

void SetSubwindowProperties() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); }

获得图表属性后，可进行计算以决定按钮颜色、坐标值和大小。所有此类操作将在以下三个单独函数中进行：

void SetButtonColors() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) button_colors[j][i]=clicked_background_color; else button_colors[j][i]=background_color; } } } void SetButtonCoordinates() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i== 0 ) button_x_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_x_distances[j][i]=(button_width*i)-i; if (j== 0 ) button_y_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_y_distances[j][i]=(button_height*j)-j; } } } void SetButtonSizes() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i==BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 ) button_widths[j][i]=chart_width-(button_width*(BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 )-i); else button_widths[j][i]=button_width; if (j==BUTTON_ROWS- 1 ) button_heights[j][i]=subwindow_height-(button_height*(BUTTON_ROWS- 1 )-j)- 1 ; else button_heights[j][i]=button_height; } } }

最后，AddButtonsPanel() 函数添加按钮至指标子窗口：

void AddButtonsPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { CreateButton( 0 ,subwindow_number,button_object_names[j][i],button_texts[j][i], CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,font_name, 8 ,font_color,button_colors[j][i], clrNONE , button_widths[j][i],button_heights[j][i], button_x_distances[j][i],button_y_distances[j][i], 2 , true ,button_texts[j][i]); } } }

辅助函数 CreateButton() 的源代码如下所示：

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, string text, long corner, string font, int font_size, color c_font, color c_background, color c_border, int x_size, int y_size, int x_dist, int y_dist, long zorder, bool read_only, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,c_font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,c_background); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,c_border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,zorder); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,read_only); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

请注意 CreateButton() 函数中最后一个参数：当鼠标光标越过图形对象时，它负责工具提示。例如，在 AddButtonsPanel() 函数中，该参数显示为由 button_texts 数组（显示在按钮上的文本）传递而来的数值。如需要，您可以创建有更多详细描述的单独数组。

现在，如指标附于图表，结果将如下所示：

图 1. 添加至指标子窗口的按钮

此时，其为位于指标子窗口中的仅有对象。与用户的交互尚未实施。现在让我们为该等对象“注入生机”。

首先，当子窗口大小进行调整时，我们可以根据窗口大小对按钮大小进行调整。为此，我们将再编写两个函数 - UpdateButtonCoordinates()和ResizeButtons()。它们将设置按钮坐标和大小：

void UpdateButtonCoordinates() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,button_x_distances[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,button_y_distances[j][i]); } } } void ResizeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XSIZE ,button_widths[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YSIZE ,button_heights[j][i]); } } }

处理修改图表属性和调整图表大小事件，需要使用CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE 标识符。下面是需要添加至OnChartEvent() 函数主体中的代码：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); UpdateButtonCoordinates(); ResizeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } }

如果现在添加指标至图表（或重新编译代码，如指标已在图表中），一旦图表窗口或指标子窗口调整大小，按钮将自动调整大小并重新定位。

当光标悬停按钮时，我们进而实施按钮颜色变更。但在编写函数代码前，让我们首先研究带 CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 标识符事件的处理过程。

在OnInit() 函数中，已经有告知程序跟踪鼠标光标移动的字符串，以及鼠标左键的状态：

ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true );

没有该字符串（或传递的最后参数值为 false），带CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 标识符的事件在OnChartEvent() 函数中将不被跟踪。这可能非常有用，因为可不必在每一程序中跟踪此类事件。

欲了解鼠标事件跟踪如何运作，我们可以临时在 OnChartEvent() 函数中添加代码，以在图表中显示相应注释：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "lparam (x): " ,lparam, "

" , "dparam (y): " ,dparam, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam );

如果现在开始移动图表中的鼠标光标，您将在左上角看到光标的当前坐标。左击时，将在注释行 sparam（鼠标按钮的状态）中显示变更，此处一 (1) 表示点击鼠标按钮，零 (0) 表示释放鼠标按钮。

如果需要了解鼠标光标当前位于的子窗口，可使用ChartXYToTimePrice() 函数。它会获得坐标，返回窗口/子窗口数量、时间和价格（到通过引用传递给它的变量）。通过测试以下代码，来实际操作一下：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); } return ; }

如果相对坐标已用，指标子窗口中的计算会更简单。在该情况下，它与Y坐标（价格标度）相关。为获得相对值，只需从当前值中减去从图表顶部到指标子窗口的距离。步骤如下：

if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); }

现在，如果鼠标光标在指标子窗口上方，y 变量中的值为负，当光标越过子窗口区域时，则为正。

默认情况下，无论图表上的光标位于何处，都可以沿着时间标度滚动图表。需要时，可禁用图表滚动。当光标位于面板或自定义控件上方时，通常需要禁用。当光标在指标子窗口中时，禁用图表滚动的代码，以及当光标移出子窗口时，启用图表滚动的代码，相关示例如下：

if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true );

另外，让我们编写一个函数，使得光标悬停于相应按钮时改变按钮颜色 - ChangeButtonColorOnHover()：

void ChangeButtonColorOnHover( int x, int y) { int x1,y1,x2,y2; SetButtonCoordinates(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) continue ; x1=button_x_distances[j][i]; y1=button_y_distances[j][i]; x2=button_x_distances[j][i]+button_widths[j][i]; y2=button_y_distances[j][i]+button_heights[j][i]; if (x>x1 && x<x2 && y>y1 && y<y2) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,hover_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

最后，我们得到CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 标识符分支的源代码：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChangeButtonColorOnHover(x,y); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

现在，移动按钮上的光标，您将会看到按钮颜色改变/恢复正常。

当前，仅Button 01有被点击按钮的颜色。如果尝试点击其他按钮，将不会得到响应，从而不会出现颜色变化。在此情况下欲使颜色改变，我们需要使用带CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK 标识符的事件。

编写两个函数：InitializeButtonStates() 和 ChangeButtonColorOnClick()。InitializeButtonStates() 函数将检查是否点击指定按钮，同时考虑其名称前缀。如确定点击事件，则按钮状态数组 (button_states) 在一个循环中进行初始化，函数返回 true。

bool InitializeButtonStates( string clicked_object) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,clicked_object)==subwindow_number && StringFind (clicked_object,prefix+ "button_" , 0 )>= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (clicked_object==button_object_names[j][i]) button_states[j][i]= true ; else button_states[j][i]= false ; } } return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

之后，ChangeButtonColorOnClick() 函数根据 button_states 数组的值设置按钮颜色。

void ChangeButtonColorOnClick() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clicked_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

要使一切正常工作，一定要添加按钮点击处理到事件跟踪函数 OnChartEvent()：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (InitializeButtonStates(sparam)) { ChangeButtonColorOnClick(); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

现在，点击按钮会使其颜色发生改变。

我们还需要注意几点。在OnDeinit() 函数中，当从图表中删除指标时，需要在子窗口区域启用图表滚动，禁用鼠标事件跟踪。如果使用事件跟踪的几个程序同时在图表中运行，则这可能很重要。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE ) { EventKillTimer (); DeleteButtons(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

删除程序图形对象的函数：

void DeleteButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) DeleteObjectByName(button_object_names[j][i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

最后，说明一下在该程序中需要计时器的原因。例如，如果超过一个程序在图表中运行，要求每个程序都跟踪鼠标事件，则当其中一个从图表中删除时，将在OnDeinit() 函数中禁用所有程序的跟踪。因此，作为替代方案，您可以每秒运行一个检查，以确定鼠标事件跟踪是否启用：

void OnTimer () { CheckChartEventMouseMove(); }

CheckChartEventMouseMove() 函数的代码如下：

有时，它足以检查带CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE 标识符的事件。

下面，您可以看到关于所得结果的视频演示：

总结

对，基本上就此结束了。本文随附 TestButtons.mq5 指标，可供下载。若进一步开发，该示例可成为非常有趣的主菜单。例如，用户可点击某个按钮以跳至某条相关信息。如有需要，可增加按钮数量。