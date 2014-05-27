MetaTrader 5 / 示例
English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
MQL5 细则手册：指标子窗口控件 - 按钮

MQL5 细则手册：指标子窗口控件 - 按钮

MetaTrader 5示例 |
4 031 84
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

简介

本文中，我们将探讨开发具备按钮控件的用户界面的示例。为向用户传递互动性理念，当光标悬停于按钮时，按钮颜色会发生改变。光标位于按钮之上时，按钮颜色将稍微变暗，点击时，按钮颜色则会变得更暗。此外，我们将为每一按钮添加工具提示，从而创建直观界面。

本文也将讨论一些事件：鼠标移动事件、鼠标左键状态、左击对象和修改图表属性事件。将创建按钮面板，其将占据指标子窗口的全部空间。为做到清晰明了，按钮将分三行排列，每行四个按钮。

 

开发

在 MQL5 中，可使用多种图形对象创建按钮，如OBJ_BUTTON（按钮）、OBJ_BITMAP（位图）、OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL（位图标签）或OBJ_EDIT（编辑）。

在本文中，我们将使用OBJ_EDIT创建按钮。此类对象可设为“只读”。由于可显示您指定的文本，它们同样有用。此外，在保持边界的同时，能够使对象边角尖细。

因此，让我们用MQL5 向导创建指标。稍加改造，指标源代码将如下所示：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  TestButtons.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_separate_window // Indicator is in the subwindow
#property indicator_plots 0         // No plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

现在我们有一个零绘制系列的空窗口。稍后将讨论是否需要计时器。

现在让我们来添加创建函数时会用到的常量、变量和数组。所有数组均为二维。第一维指明整个窗口高度上的按钮数量，第二维指明整个窗口宽度上的按钮数量：

//---
#define BUTTON_COLUMNS  4           // Number of buttons across the width
#define BUTTON_ROWS 3               // Number of buttons across the height
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global parameters                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Font
string            font_name="Calibri";
//--- Indicator subwindow properties
int               subwindow_number           =WRONG_VALUE;             // Subwindow number
int               subwindow_height           =0;                       // Subwindow height
string            subwindow_shortname        ="TestButtons";           // Short name of the indicator
string            prefix                     =subwindow_shortname+"_"; // Prefix for object names
int               chart_width                =0;                       // Chart width
int               chart_height               =0;                       // Chart height
int               chart_y_offset             =0;                       // Distance from the chart top to the subwindow
//--- Colors of button elements
color             background_color           =clrSteelBlue;            // Button color
color             font_color                 =clrWhite;                // Font color
color             hover_background_color     =C'38,118,166';           // Button color when the cursor goes over
color             clicked_background_color   =C'2,72,136';             // Clicked button color
//--- Text displayed on buttons
string button_texts[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]=
  {
     {"Button 01","Button 02","Button 03","Button 04"},
     {"Button 05","Button 06","Button 07","Button 08"},
     {"Button 09","Button 10","Button 11","Button 12"}
  };
//--- Object names
string button_object_names[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]=
  {
     {"button_01","button_02","button_03","button_04"},
     {"button_05","button_06","button_07","button_08"},
     {"button_09","button_10","button_11","button_12"}
  };
//--- Button widths
int button_widths[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];
//--- Button heights
int button_heights[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];
//--- X-coordinates
int button_x_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];
//--- Y-coordinates
int button_y_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];
//--- Button states
bool button_states[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]=
  {
     {true,false,false,false},
     {false,false,false,false},
     {false,false,false,false}
  };
//--- Button colors
color button_colors[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];

加载指标到图表时，在计算了坐标和大小后，需要将OnInit()函数中的数组初始化为对象属性。同时启用光标跟踪。最后，我们需要添加按钮到指标子窗口。为方便起见，此类操作将在单独函数中执行，接下来我们将逐个深入研究。因此，OnInit()函数代码如下所示：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the timer at 1-second intervals
   EventSetTimer(1);
//--- Add prefix to object names
   AddPrefix();
//--- Enable tracking of mouse events
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
//--- Set the short name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,subwindow_shortname);
//--- Set subwindow properties
   SetSubwindowProperties();
//--- Set button properties
   SetButtonColors();      // Colors
   SetButtonCoordinates(); // Coordinates
   SetButtonSizes();       // Sizes
//--- Add the button panel
   AddButtonsPanel();
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Everything completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

AddPrefix() 函数中，前缀（如指标缩写名）添加至每一图形对象名称中。需要排除对象替换/删除/移位，以防当超过一个程序在图表中运行时出现对象名称匹配的情况。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding prefix to all object names                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddPrefix()
  {
//--- Add prefix to object names
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
         button_object_names[j][i]=prefix+button_object_names[j][i];
  }

计算所需的图表属性将在 SetSubwindowProperties() 函数中初始化：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting subwindow properties                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetSubwindowProperties()
  {
//--- Indicator subwindow number
   subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname);
//--- Subwindow width and height
   chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
   subwindow_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
  }

获得图表属性后，可进行计算以决定按钮颜色、坐标值和大小。所有此类操作将在以下三个单独函数中进行：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting button color                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetButtonColors()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         //--- If the button is clicked
         if(button_states[j][i])
            button_colors[j][i]=clicked_background_color;
         //--- If the button is unclicked
         else
            button_colors[j][i]=background_color;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting X and Y coordinates for buttons                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetButtonCoordinates()
  {
   int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS;
   int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS;
//---
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         if(i==0)
            button_x_distances[j][i]=0;
         else
            button_x_distances[j][i]=(button_width*i)-i;
         //---
         if(j==0)
            button_y_distances[j][i]=0;
         else
            button_y_distances[j][i]=(button_height*j)-j;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting button width and height                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetButtonSizes()
  {
   int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS;
   int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS;
//---
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         if(i==BUTTON_COLUMNS-1)
            button_widths[j][i]=chart_width-(button_width*(BUTTON_COLUMNS-1)-i);
         else
            button_widths[j][i]=button_width;
         //---
         if(j==BUTTON_ROWS-1)
            button_heights[j][i]=subwindow_height-(button_height*(BUTTON_ROWS-1)-j)-1;
         else
            button_heights[j][i]=button_height;
        }
     }
  }

最后，AddButtonsPanel() 函数添加按钮至指标子窗口：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding buttons to the indicator subwindow                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddButtonsPanel()
  {
//--- Create buttons
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         CreateButton(0,subwindow_number,button_object_names[j][i],button_texts[j][i],
                      CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,font_name,8,font_color,button_colors[j][i],clrNONE,
                      button_widths[j][i],button_heights[j][i],
                      button_x_distances[j][i],button_y_distances[j][i],2,true,button_texts[j][i]);
        }
     }
  }

辅助函数 CreateButton() 的源代码如下所示：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating a button (graphical object of the Edit type)            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateButton(long   chart_id,     // chart id
                  int    sub_window,   // (sub)window number
                  string object_name,  // object name
                  string text,         // displayed text
                  long   corner,       // chart corner
                  string font,         // font
                  int    font_size,    // font size
                  color  c_font,       // font color
                  color  c_background, // background color
                  color  c_border,     // border color
                  int    x_size,       // width
                  int    y_size,       // height
                  int    x_dist,       // X-coordinate
                  int    y_dist,       // Y-coordinate
                  long   zorder,       // Z-order
                  bool   read_only,    // Read Only flag
                  string tooltip)      // tooltip
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully, set the remaining properties
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,object_name,OBJ_EDIT,subwindow_number,0,0))
     {
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);              // name
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);         // chart corner
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);              // font
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);    // font size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,c_font);          // font color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,c_background);  // background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,c_border); // border color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);          // width
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);          // height
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_dist);      // X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_dist);      // Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);      // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,zorder);         // Z-order
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only);    // Read Only text
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,ALIGN_CENTER);    // align center
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);        // no tooltip if "\n"
     }
  }

请注意 CreateButton() 函数中最后一个参数：当鼠标光标越过图形对象时，它负责工具提示。例如，在 AddButtonsPanel() 函数中，该参数显示为由 button_texts 数组（显示在按钮上的文本）传递而来的数值。如需要，您可以创建有更多详细描述的单独数组。

现在，如指标附于图表，结果将如下所示：

图 1. 添加至指标子窗口的按钮

图 1. 添加至指标子窗口的按钮

此时，其为位于指标子窗口中的仅有对象。与用户的交互尚未实施。现在让我们为该等对象“注入生机”。

首先，当子窗口大小进行调整时，我们可以根据窗口大小对按钮大小进行调整。为此，我们将再编写两个函数 - UpdateButtonCoordinates()ResizeButtons()。它们将设置按钮坐标和大小：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Updating button coordinates                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void UpdateButtonCoordinates()
  {
//--- Set coordinates
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,button_x_distances[j][i]);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,button_y_distances[j][i]);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Updating button sizes                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ResizeButtons()
  {
//--- Set sizes
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_XSIZE,button_widths[j][i]);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_YSIZE,button_heights[j][i]);
        }
     }
  }

处理修改图表属性和调整图表大小事件，需要使用CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE 标识符。下面是需要添加至OnChartEvent() 函数主体中的代码：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,           // event identifier
                  const long &lparam,     // parameter of the event of type long
                  const double &dparam,   // parameter of the event of type double
                  const string &sparam)   // parameter of the event of type string
  {
//--- Tracking the event of modifying the chart properties and resizing the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      //--- Set subwindow properties
      SetSubwindowProperties();
      //--- Set button coordinates
      SetButtonCoordinates();
      //--- Set button sizes
      SetButtonSizes();
      //--- Set new button coordinates
      UpdateButtonCoordinates();
      //--- Set new button sizes
      ResizeButtons();
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw(); return;
     }

  }

如果现在添加指标至图表（或重新编译代码，如指标已在图表中），一旦图表窗口或指标子窗口调整大小，按钮将自动调整大小并重新定位。

当光标悬停按钮时，我们进而实施按钮颜色变更。但在编写函数代码前，让我们首先研究带 CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 标识符事件的处理过程。

OnInit() 函数中，已经有告知程序跟踪鼠标光标移动的字符串，以及鼠标左键的状态：

//--- Enable tracking of mouse events
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);

没有该字符串（或传递的最后参数值为 false），带CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 标识符的事件在OnChartEvent() 函数中将不被跟踪。这可能非常有用，因为可不必在每一程序中跟踪此类事件。

欲了解鼠标事件跟踪如何运作，我们可以临时在 OnChartEvent() 函数中添加代码，以在图表中显示相应注释：

//--- Mouse movement and left-click tracking
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      Comment("id: ",CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,"\n",
              "lparam (x): ",lparam,"\n",
              "dparam (y): ",dparam,"\n",
              "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): ",sparam
              );

如果现在开始移动图表中的鼠标光标，您将在左上角看到光标的当前坐标。左击时，将在注释行 sparam（鼠标按钮的状态）中显示变更，此处一 (1) 表示点击鼠标按钮，零 (0) 表示释放鼠标按钮。

如果需要了解鼠标光标当前位于的子窗口，可使用ChartXYToTimePrice() 函数。它会获得坐标，返回窗口/子窗口数量、时间和价格（到通过引用传递给它的变量）。通过测试以下代码，来实际操作一下：

//--- Mouse movement and left-click tracking
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      int      x      =(int)lparam; // X-coordinate
      int      y      =(int)dparam; // Y-coordinate
      int      window =WRONG_VALUE; // Number of the window where the cursor is located
      datetime time   =NULL;        // Time corresponding to the X-coordinate
      double   price  =0.0;         // Price corresponding to the Y-coordinate
      //--- Get the position of the cursor
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,time,price))
        {
         Comment("id: ",CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,"\n",
                 "x: ",x,"\n",
                 "y: ",y,"\n",
                 "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): ",sparam,"\n",
                 "window: ",window,"\n",
                 "time: ",time,"\n",
                 "price: ",DoubleToString(price,_Digits)
                 );
        }
      //---
      return;
     }

如果相对坐标已用，指标子窗口中的计算会更简单。在该情况下，它与Y坐标（价格标度）相关。为获得相对值，只需从当前值中减去从图表顶部到指标子窗口的距离。步骤如下：

      //--- Get the position of the cursor
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,time,price))
        {
         //--- Get the distance from the chart top to the indicator subwindow
         chart_y_offset=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,subwindow_number);
         //--- Convert the Y-coordinate to the relative value
         y-=chart_y_offset;
         Comment("id: ",CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,"\n",
                 "x: ",x,"\n",
                 "y: ",y,"\n",
                 "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): ",sparam,"\n",
                 "window: ",window,"\n",
                 "time: ",time,"\n",
                 "price: ",DoubleToString(price,_Digits)
                 );
        }

现在，如果鼠标光标在指标子窗口上方，y 变量中的值为负，当光标越过子窗口区域时，则为正。

默认情况下，无论图表上的光标位于何处，都可以沿着时间标度滚动图表。需要时，可禁用图表滚动。当光标位于面板或自定义控件上方时，通常需要禁用。当光标在指标子窗口中时，禁用图表滚动的代码，以及当光标移出子窗口时，启用图表滚动的代码，相关示例如下：

         //--- If the cursor is in the subwindow area, disable chart scrolling
         if(window==subwindow_number)
            ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);
         //--- Enable chart scrolling if the cursor moves out of the indicator subwindow area
         else
            ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);

另外，让我们编写一个函数，使得光标悬停于相应按钮时改变按钮颜色 - ChangeButtonColorOnHover()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changing the button color when the cursor hovers over the button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeButtonColorOnHover(int x,int y)
  {
   int x1,y1,x2,y2;
//--- Initialize the array of XY coordinates for buttons
   SetButtonCoordinates();
//--- Determine if the cursor is over any of the buttons
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         //--- If this button is clicked, go to the next one
         if(button_states[j][i])
            continue;
         //--- Get the button boundaries
         x1=button_x_distances[j][i];
         y1=button_y_distances[j][i];
         x2=button_x_distances[j][i]+button_widths[j][i];
         y2=button_y_distances[j][i]+button_heights[j][i];
         //--- If the cursor is within the button area, set the new button color
         if(x>x1 && x<x2 && y>y1 && y<y2)
            ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,hover_background_color);
         //--- Otherwise set the standard color
         else
            ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);
        }
     }
  }

最后，我们得到CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 标识符分支的源代码：

//--- Mouse movement and left-click tracking
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      int      x      =(int)lparam; // X-coordinate
      int      y      =(int)dparam; // Y-coordinate
      int      window =WRONG_VALUE; // Number of the window where the cursor is located
      datetime time   =NULL;        // Time corresponding to the X-coordinate
      double   price  =0.0;         // Price corresponding to the Y-coordinate
      //--- Get the position of the cursor
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,time,price))
        {
         //--- Get the distance from the chart top to the indicator subwindow
         chart_y_offset=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,subwindow_number);
         //--- Convert the Y-coordinate to the relative value
         y-=chart_y_offset;
         //--- If the cursor is in the subwindow area, disable chart scrolling
         if(window==subwindow_number)
            ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);
         //--- Enable chart scrolling if the cursor moves out of the indicator subwindow area
         else
            ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
         //--- Change the button color when the cursor is hovered over
         ChangeButtonColorOnHover(x,y);
        }
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw(); 
      return;
     }

现在，移动按钮上的光标，您将会看到按钮颜色改变/恢复正常。

当前，仅Button 01有被点击按钮的颜色。如果尝试点击其他按钮，将不会得到响应，从而不会出现颜色变化。在此情况下欲使颜色改变，我们需要使用带CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK 标识符的事件。

编写两个函数：InitializeButtonStates()ChangeButtonColorOnClick()InitializeButtonStates() 函数将检查是否点击指定按钮，同时考虑其名称前缀。如确定点击事件，则按钮状态数组 (button_states) 在一个循环中进行初始化，函数返回 true。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing button states in case of click                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InitializeButtonStates(string clicked_object)
  {
//--- Get the indicator subwindow number
   subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname);
//--- If a button in the indicator subwindow has been clicked
   if(ObjectFind(0,clicked_object)==subwindow_number && StringFind(clicked_object,prefix+"button_",0)>=0)
     {
      //--- Determine the clicked button
      for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
        {
         for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
           {
            //--- Determine the state of all buttons
            if(clicked_object==button_object_names[j][i])
               button_states[j][i]=true;
            else
               button_states[j][i]=false;
           }
        }
      //---
      return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

之后，ChangeButtonColorOnClick() 函数根据 button_states 数组的值设置按钮颜色。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changing the button color in case of click                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeButtonColorOnClick()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
        {
         //--- If the button has been clicked, it is set a distinctive color
         if(button_states[j][i])
            ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clicked_background_color);
         //--- Set the standard color to the unclicked button
         else
            ObjectSetInteger(0,button_object_names[j][i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);
        }
     }
  }

要使一切正常工作，一定要添加按钮点击处理到事件跟踪函数 OnChartEvent()

//--- Tracking left mouse button clicks on a graphical object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- If the button has been clicked
      if(InitializeButtonStates(sparam))
        {
         //--- Set button colors
         ChangeButtonColorOnClick();
        }
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      return;
     }

现在，点击按钮会使其颜色发生改变。

我们还需要注意几点。在OnDeinit() 函数中，当从图表中删除指标时，需要在子窗口区域启用图表滚动，禁用鼠标事件跟踪。如果使用事件跟踪的几个程序同时在图表中运行，则这可能很重要。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE ||  // If the indicator has been deleted from the chart or
      reason==REASON_RECOMPILE) // the program has been recompiled
     {
      //--- Deactivate the timer
      EventKillTimer();
      //--- Delete the objects
      DeleteButtons();
      //--- Enable chart scrolling
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
      //--- Disable tracking of mouse events
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,false);
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

删除程序图形对象的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting all buttons                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++)
      for(int j=0; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++)
         DeleteObjectByName(button_object_names[j][i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the object by name                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name)
  {
//--- If such object exists
   if(ObjectFind(0,object_name)>=0)
     {
      //--- If an error occurred when deleting, print the relevant message
      if(!ObjectDelete(0,object_name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

最后，说明一下在该程序中需要计时器的原因。例如，如果超过一个程序在图表中运行，要求每个程序都跟踪鼠标事件，则当其中一个从图表中删除时，将在OnDeinit() 函数中禁用所有程序的跟踪。因此，作为替代方案，您可以每秒运行一个检查，以确定鼠标事件跟踪是否启用：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//--- Check whether tracking of mouse events is enabled
   CheckChartEventMouseMove();

  }

CheckChartEventMouseMove() 函数的代码如下：

有时，它足以检查带CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE 标识符的事件。

下面，您可以看到关于所得结果的视频演示：

 

总结

对，基本上就此结束了。本文随附 TestButtons.mq5 指标，可供下载。若进一步开发，该示例可成为非常有趣的主菜单。例如，用户可点击某个按钮以跳至某条相关信息。如有需要，可增加按钮数量。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/750

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
testbuttons.mq5 (20.47 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

该作者的其他文章

最近评论 | 前往讨论 (84)
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski | 10 3月 2016 在 13:37
CipherPips:

谢谢！

我想这是你更喜欢的版本：图形界面 I：库结构的准备（第 1 章）

请继续阅读本系列，其中有许多详细示例。

Oleksandr Skrynditsa
Oleksandr Skrynditsa | 20 4月 2019 在 18:36
下午好。

如何解决这个问题：按下鼠标左键后会出现 CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 事件，收到该事件后会执行必要的操作--移动对象，但图形会移动。

这里的问题实际上是：如何使图形不受影响？
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 20 4月 2019 在 19:19
Oleksandr Skrynditsa:
下午好。 如何解决这个问题：按下鼠标左键后会出现 CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE 事件，接收到该事件后会执行必要的操作 - 我移动了对象，但图表却移动了。 问题实际上是：如何使图表不受影响？



图表滚动

Amani Fungo
Amani Fungo | 27 7月 2019 在 09:47

你好

感谢你为 Mql5 社区做出的巨大贡献，你的文章很有教育意义、

我想请教一下，是否允许在指标的子窗口中用可点击链接打开图表，而不是用按钮？


谢谢
Ronghua Hu
Ronghua Hu | 24 4月 2020 在 22:34
非常喜欢，很适合我这样的初学者，谢谢。
MQL5 细则手册：指标子窗口控件 - 滚动条 MQL5 细则手册：指标子窗口控件 - 滚动条
让我们继续开发各种控件，这一次我们将注意力转向滚动条。正如前文“MQL5 细则手册：指标子窗口控件 - 按钮”一样，所有操作将在指标子窗口中执行。花一些时间阅读上面提到的文章，文中对在 OnChartEvent() 函数中处理事件提供了详细的说明，而这一点在本文中只是略有提及。为便于说明，这一次我们将为一个大列表创建一个垂直滚动条，该列表包含使用 MQL5 资源可以获得的所有金融工具属性。
MQL5 细则手册：在单一窗口中监控多个时间表 MQL5 细则手册：在单一窗口中监控多个时间表
在 MetaTrader 5 中，有 21 个时间表可供分析。您可以利用能置于现有图表上的特殊图表对象，并在相应位置设置交易品种、时间表及其他属性。文章将对此类图表图形对象进行详细介绍：我们将使用控件（按钮）创建指标，以便同时在子窗口中建立多个图表对象。此外，图表对象将准确置于子窗口中，并随主图表或终端窗口的大小调整自动进行校正。
MQL5 细则手册：在 MQL5 中开发多交易品种波动指标 MQL5 细则手册：在 MQL5 中开发多交易品种波动指标
本文将探讨如何开发多交易品种波动指标。对于 MQL5 开发新手来说，开发多交易品种指标可能有些难度，本文将帮他们理清开发过程。开发多交易品种指标的主要问题：其它交易品种的数据与当前交易品种之间的同步；缺乏某些指标数据；以及确定既定时间表“真实”柱的起点。本文将密切关注以上所有问题。
MQL5 细则手册：MetaTrader 5 交易事件的声音通知 MQL5 细则手册：MetaTrader 5 交易事件的声音通知
在本文中，我们将考虑在“EA 交易”的文件中包含声音文件、从而为交易事件添加声音通知的事宜。将包含文件的事实意味着声音文件将位于“EA 交易”的内部。因此，在向其他用户提供编译后的“EA 交易”版本 (*.ex5) 时，您无需再提供声音文件并说明它们应予以保存的位置。