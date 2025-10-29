SegnaliSezioni
MARCUS PARLOW

PrismEdgeCapital Forex MT5

0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
18 (94.73%)
Loss Trade:
1 (5.26%)
Best Trade:
286.69 EUR
Worst Trade:
-138.24 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 037.25 EUR (9 822 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-146.96 EUR (742 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (877.64 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
877.64 EUR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.55
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.44
Long Trade:
6 (31.58%)
Short Trade:
13 (68.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.06
Profitto previsto:
46.86 EUR
Profitto medio:
57.63 EUR
Perdita media:
-146.96 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-138.24 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-138.24 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
32.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.54 EUR
Massimale:
138.24 EUR (4.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 9
XAUUSD+ 5
USDJPY+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
EURJPY+ 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD+ 236
XAUUSD+ 639
USDJPY+ 76
EURUSD+ 3
EURJPY+ 62
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD+ 980
XAUUSD+ 7.2K
USDJPY+ 631
EURUSD+ 13
EURJPY+ 286
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +286.69 EUR
Worst Trade: -138 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +877.64 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -138.24 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.

  • 💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.

  • 📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.

  •  Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.

  • 📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.

  • 🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.

  • 🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.

💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.29 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.29 05:37 2025.10.29 05:37:31  

I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $35/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.

