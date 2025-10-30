SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Yhqtv bybit
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv bybit

Ki Kwong Choi
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Bybit-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 UST
Worst Trade:
-2.28 UST
Profitto lordo:
0.00 UST
Perdita lorda:
-2.34 UST (227 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 UST)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 UST (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-2.34 UST
Profitto medio:
0.00 UST
Perdita media:
-2.34 UST
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.28 UST)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.28 UST (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.34 UST
Massimale:
2.34 UST (0.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 UST)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ -2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ -227
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 UST
Worst Trade: -2 UST
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 UST
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.28 UST

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.30 03:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 03:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 03:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 03:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati