🔷 MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA (v1.38.9)

A professional-grade, risk-first algorithmic trading system built for disciplined traders, prop firm challenges, and copy trading environments.

📌 OVERVIEW

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with institutional-style risk control, strict execution safety, and trend-efficiency filtering at its core.

The EA combines:

Advanced Heiken Ashi trend detection

Directional Efficiency filtering (to avoid noisy markets)

Multi-layer risk protection systems

Market-compliant execution guards

It is not a grid, not a martingale, and does not average losses.

🎯 BEST USE CASES

This EA is especially suitable for:

✅ Master Copy Trading (MQL5 / Private Copy Systems)

Single-position logic

No trade stacking

Clean, predictable risk per trade

No aggressive recovery logic

✅ FTMO / Prop Firm Challenges

Daily loss limit protection

Global equity drawdown protection

Per-trade floating loss kill switch

No prohibited trading behavior

No latency-abuse or HFT logic

✅ Institutional & Fund-Style Trading

Risk-first execution model

Strict trade filtering

No exposure multiplication

Suitable for conservative capital deployment

✅ Signal Providers

Stable trade frequency

Transparent logic

Clean SL/TP behavior

Minimal execution noise

✅ Professional Retail Traders & Scalpers

Works well on XAUUSD M5

Can be used from M5 to H1

Designed for $1000+ accounts

No over-optimization tricks

🥇 RECOMMENDED SETUP

Primary Recommendation

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account Size: $1000+

Broker: Low-spread, ECN preferred

Also Compatible With

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Major & highly liquid symbols

Timeframes: M5 → H1

📦 Tailored .set file can be provided separately for different symbol, trading styles, or business use cases.

🧠 CORE STRATEGY LOGIC (SUMMARY)

Trend Detection:

Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles (multi-stage smoothing)

Entry Quality Filter:

Directional Efficiency Ratio (filters sideways markets)

Stop-Loss / Take-Profit:

Fixed or ATR-based (user selectable)

Trade Management: Partial close (50%) Breakeven logic ATR-based trailing stop

Exit Logic:

Optional exit on opposite trend

🛡️ RISK & SAFETY SYSTEMS (KEY STRENGTH)

This EA includes multiple independent safety layers:

🔐 Per-Trade Floating Loss Kill Switch

Hard stop based on account equity at entry

Works at tick level

Highest priority logic

🔐 Daily Protections

Max daily trades

Daily loss limit

Daily profit cap

🔐 Global Equity Protection

Account-level drawdown stop

Automatically closes EA positions if breached

🔐 Execution Safety (Market & Broker Safe)

Spread filter

Slippage control

Stop-level & freeze-level validation

Margin-safety enforcement

Tester-safe execution guard

⚠️ IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS (HONEST DISCLOSURE)

This EA is NOT suitable for:

❌ Martingale or grid traders

❌ Very small accounts (below ~$500)

❌ Ultra-high-frequency scalping

❌ Gambling-style risk strategies

❌ Traders expecting trades every few minutes

This system prioritizes capital preservation over trade frequency.

📈 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS (REALISTIC)

Moderate trade frequency

Focus on high-quality trend conditions

Drawdown controlled by design

Performance depends on: Broker quality Spread conditions Symbol volatility Proper risk settings



⚠️ No EA can guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🧩 CONFIGURATION & SUPPORT

All parameters are user-adjustable

Clear grouping of inputs

One EA file (no DLLs, no external dependencies)

Compatible with MQL5 Market rules

Future updates planned

Custom .set files, strategy guidance, and business-level deployment support may be offered separately as part of the author’s project roadmap.

🏁 FINAL NOTES

MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is built for serious traders who respect risk, not for quick-profit seekers.

If you value:

Risk control

Clean execution

Professional trading discipline

This EA was built for you.