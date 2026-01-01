MSX Unified Hybrid PRO

MSX Unified Hybrid PRO

Advanced hybrid EA combining Heiken-Ashi Smoothed + Hull MA Smoothed filters with ATR-driven stops, breakeven, trailing, and capital protection. Fully automated and MQL5 Market compliant.

MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor that merges precision trend detection with intelligent capital management.
It uses Heiken-Ashi candle smoothing and Hull Moving Average smoothing confirmation to identify clean directional moves, while its ATR-driven risk engine dynamically adjusts stop loss, take profit, and trailing distance.

This EA is built for traders seeking a robust, low-maintenance system that respects capital protection and adapts to volatility — suitable for both manual assistance and fully automated trading.

Core Features

Hybrid Trend Logic:
Combines Heiken-Ashi smoothed structure and Hull MA smoothed direction for reliable entries.

Adaptive ATR Engine:
Automatically calculates SL/TP and trailing levels based on current volatility.

Capital Protection Suite:

  • Per-trade loss control

  • Daily profit/loss stop

  • Optional breakeven and partial close

Smart Execution Controls:

  • Spread and slippage filters

  • Safe order modification (freeze level aware)

  • Fully netting & hedging compatible

Professional-Grade Build:

  • Clean compile, zero warnings

  • No DLL, no WebRequests, no dependencies

  • Designed for MQL5 Market compliance

Input Parameters

Category Parameter Description
Trade Settings Inp_FixedLot Fixed trade volume per position
Inp_MagicNumber , Inp_TradeComment Unique identifiers for trade tracking
ATR Engine Inp_ATR_Period , Inp_ATR_SL_Mult , Inp_ATR_TP_Mult Controls dynamic SL/TP scaling
Risk Management Inp_Use_PerTrade_Loss , Inp_MaxLoss_Percent Per-trade equity risk cap
Inp_Use_Daily_Loss , Inp_Use_Daily_Profit Daily protection limits
Trade Management Inp_Use_Breakeven , Inp_Use_Trailing , Inp_Use_PartialClose Smart position maintenance
Execution Filters Inp_Use_MaxSpread , Inp_MaxSlippagePts Prevent trades during unstable conditions
Utilities Inp_DebugMode Developer log mode (disabled by default)

Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: Major FX pairs or XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 to H1

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting

  • Broker: ECN or low-spread brokers

  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (500 - 1000)

  • Spread Filter: 30 points recommended for EURUSD

Notes

  • No martingale, grid, or arbitrage logic.

  • No external libraries or DLLs used.

  • Designed for stability, not hype — trades less frequently but with purpose.

  • Works equally well on demo and live accounts.

⚙️ Backtesting

Use “Every tick based on real ticks” for best accuracy.
The EA automatically detects new bars and applies internal ATR normalization, ensuring consistent test and live performance.

Changelog

v1.12 – Market-ready build

  • Full safe trade engine

  • ATR-adaptive SL/TP

  • Daily risk guard

  • Debug-mode toggle

  • Validation-compliant logging

Support

For inquiries, strategy guides, or performance setup tips, via Comment.

⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing

Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX AI Scalper Pro.

❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)

The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:

  • Real-time spread fluctuations

  • News and volatility filters

  • Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)

  • Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic

  • Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)

  • Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)

Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.

✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)

MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:

  • Live spreads and execution

  • Real volatility behavior

  • Dynamic risk and capital protection logic

  • Session awareness and trade-frequency control

For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.

We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.

This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.
Forward testing shows its true strengths.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, indices, or cryptocurrencies on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown in backtests or examples. Market conditions can change rapidly, and automated strategies may perform differently in live trading than in testing environments.

The developer of this Expert Advisor accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information or trading software provided.

Use this product at your own discretion and responsibility. Always test on a demo account before using it on live funds.


Altri dall’autore
MSX Unified Hybrid EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems. This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only , allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features. ️ Core Strategy Logic The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine ,
FREE
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicatori
HMA Color – Master Smoothed A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise. This indicator is built with a double smoothing system , making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive. When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles. When the trend is bearish, the HMA line swi
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicatori
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M1 and M5 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting. Reliable Closed Candle Logic Each ca
FREE
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)   MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 timeframe . The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs . The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown , suitable for: Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts Copy trading / master accounts Partner Program for Refe
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione