SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5

It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research.

Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio. 

I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price. 

The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing. 

I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration.

How does it exit? It will exit after 11 days or if the mean reversion is hit. 

This strategy is not for everyone and has the risk of hitting significant drawdowns due to a large drop in the S&P 500.

How to use it?

Attach to the S&P 500 Daily chart. Set your risk level or lot size. Leave it alone. 

Use this in a diversified portfolio and you will see nice returns over the long run.

Anyone who buys this will get 2 other paid for EAs for free! Therefore helping you get a diversified portfolio. 

Every 2 EAs sold, price will rise by 15$

Altri dall’autore
Goldilocks EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
Questo è un bot di trading in oro che è stato redditizio nell'oro dal 2003! Utilizza QQE per le operazioni lunghe e tenderà a fare trading più spesso al rialzo che al ribasso, a causa della natura a lungo termine dell'aumento dell'oro. Riconosce anche i momenti opportuni per andare short utilizzando gli indicatori SMA e DI. Si prega di notare che questo è per MT4, ma ho una versione per MT5 che posso inviare a chiunque acquisti questo! Ha avuto anni di perdite ma tutto è coperto e trasparente. D
FREE
FVG Scalper EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
What is the FVG Scalper EA? I would suggest this bot is best for people who have a good understanding of a certain market and how the FVG and retracements work in that said market. Anyone who can share profitable .set files with me, i'd be happy to collaborate with.  Let's be totally honest for one moment. Many of the products on MQL5 are very slippery promising crazy returns, sharing the most amazing backtests you have ever seen and so forth. But, they typically either overcomplicate how the
FREE
DAX Bull MT5 EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5. My main selling point as a EA creator?   Brutal honesty. I
FREE
Nasdaq Curse EA MT4
Matthew Lewis Beedle
5 (2)
Experts
This is a much more complex bot to what I normally try to make.  It uses Stochastics, ADX and ATR with quite complex entry mechanisms.  After testing, the EA is still doing well. You can find it in my signals, hence now officially up for sale.  It can be profitable on DAX, WS30, EUR/USD and has some interesting backtests.  Any questions just message me.  Instructions: Add to a 15min chart for the NASDAQ Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I fin
FREE
Breakout Optimizer EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
Che cos'è il Breakout Optimizer EA per MT4? Per essere completamente onesti per un momento. Molti dei prodotti su MQL5 sono molto scivolosi che promettono rendimenti folli, condividono i backtest più incredibili che tu abbia mai visto e così via. Tuttavia, in genere o complicano eccessivamente il modo in cui funzionano effettivamente, o mentono proprio nella loro descrizione. Questo bot è un EA di breakout. Serve per acquistare o vendere quando un intervallo viene rotto in un intervallo di temp
FREE
DAX Bull
Matthew Lewis Beedle
3.5 (2)
Experts
Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5. My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I s
FREE
AussieUSDEA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
This is my first attempt of making an EA for AUD/USD. It is designed to be used on AUD/USD for 1hr chart. I'm putting it out for free for testing and feedback purposes. Depending on how it performs on live data I may sell for a price at a later date. Use at your own risk. It's quite a complex bot. I've attached backtesting data going back to 2003 for AUD/USD below.  It also has some potential on Nasdaq, EUR/USD and a few other markets, but less convincing. 
FREE
The SMP Wizard
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
This a fairly complex EA that uses a MACD for going long (80%) and RSI for going Short. As SMP is a very bullish index, long is the general preference.  This took me over 100 hours of design, testing, re testing, and robustness analysis.  Building process, I used a MACD template that I've seen work in manual trading and applied it algorithmically.  I then used machine learning for data from 2015-2020 to optimize and also create a short option using random variables.  As you can see in backtests
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione