MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00

Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator

The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M1 and M5 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting.

🔹 Reliable Closed Candle Logic

Each candle’s color is fixed after close — guaranteeing no repainting history for accurate manual reading or automated strategies.

🔹 Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)

Choose between:

Mode A — Aggressive : Fast signal responsiveness

Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability

This flexibility lets traders personalize the indicator behavior based on market conditions and scalping style.

🔹 Clear Direction Colors

GREEN = BUY Trend

RED = SELL Trend

Designed with simplicity and real-time clarity in mind, the color signals are easy to interpret even in volatile markets.

🔹 Optimized for Scalping on M1/M5

Ideal for:

✔ Forex

✔ Precious Metals

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Index CFDs

Whether you trade manually or use this indicator as a base for future Expert Advisors, it delivers:

⭐ Non-repainting confidence

⭐ Immediate visual clarity

⭐ Trend consistency

⭐ Fast and intuitive signaling

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 is free forever and ready for demo and live use as your foundation for high-frequency scalping decisions.