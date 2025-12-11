MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00

Elevate Your Scalping Precision with a Next-Generation Non-Repaint Heiken Ashi Indicator

The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a scientifically designed, non-repainting Heiken Ashi indicator optimized for M1 and M5 scalping on MetaTrader 5. It introduces a robust closed-bar smoothing method that preserves trend clarity while filtering minor price noise — all without using traditional EMA/WMA/HMA smoothing that causes repainting.

🔹 Reliable Closed Candle Logic
Each candle’s color is fixed after close — guaranteeing no repainting history for accurate manual reading or automated strategies.

🔹 Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)
Choose between:

  • Mode A — Aggressive: Fast signal responsiveness

  • Mode B — Conservative: Enhanced trend stability

This flexibility lets traders personalize the indicator behavior based on market conditions and scalping style.

🔹 Clear Direction Colors

  • GREEN = BUY Trend

  • RED = SELL Trend

Designed with simplicity and real-time clarity in mind, the color signals are easy to interpret even in volatile markets.

🔹 Optimized for Scalping on M1/M5
Ideal for:
✔ Forex
✔ Precious Metals
✔ Cryptocurrencies
✔ Index CFDs

Whether you trade manually or use this indicator as a base for future Expert Advisors, it delivers:

⭐ Non-repainting confidence
⭐ Immediate visual clarity
⭐ Trend consistency
⭐ Fast and intuitive signaling

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.00 is free forever and ready for demo and live use as your foundation for high-frequency scalping decisions.


Altri dall’autore
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicatori
HMA Color – Master Smoothed A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise. This indicator is built with a double smoothing system , making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive. When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles. When the trend is bearish, the HMA line swi
FREE
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)   MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 timeframe . The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs . The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown , suitable for: Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts Copy trading / master accounts Money managers & small f
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione