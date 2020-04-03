MSX Unified Hybrid EA

📌 MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version

MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems.

This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only, allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine, combining:

  • Smoothed Hull Moving Average logic (internal calculation)

  • Smoothed Heiken Ashi price analysis (internal calculation)

  • Closed-candle, non-repainting signals only

All calculations are performed inside the EA, with no external indicators, no DLLs, and no additional files required.

📈 Trading Rules (Lite Version)

  • Trades are evaluated only on the close of a new candle

  • One trend → one trade only

  • Only one position at a time per symbol

  • Entry is allowed only after the previous trade is fully closed

  • Exit occurs when a confirmed opposite trend is detected

  • Built-in protection against rapid flip-flop entries during minor pullbacks

🧪 Purpose of the Lite Version

This Lite edition is provided to:

  • Demonstrate real strategy behavior on live charts

  • Allow users to observe entries and exits visually

  • Help traders evaluate signal quality before using advanced versions

It does not include advanced risk controls or performance optimizations found in professional versions.

🔒 Market & Validation Compliance

  • Single EX5 file

  • No external dependencies

  • No account, symbol, time, or broker restrictions

  • Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 Market rules

  • Passed automated Market validation

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer (Important)

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your invested capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is provided for educational and evaluation purposes only.
The Lite version does not include full risk management features. Users are responsible for testing the product on demo accounts before using it in live trading.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

📝 Notes

  • The Lite version reflects core engine behavior only

  • Results may vary depending on market conditions

  • Designed for transparency and honest evaluation


