King Gold Quantum Burst Scalper

King Gold Quantum Burst Scalper is a next-generation XAUUSD scalping system for MT5, designed to capture strong trend acceleration and stack positions during high-momentum phases. It applies a smart burst-execution engine: no weak entries, no random trades — only when direction, volatility and structure confirm.

Main Concept:

  • Hedging mode, XAUUSD M5

  • Fixed lot 0.01 per layer (no martingale)

  • Multi-burst entries only when momentum is strong

  • Engine auto-filters sideways / low energy markets

  • VPS recommended for best execution speed

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Timeframe : 5M

  • Optimized for Raw/ECN low-spread brokers

Performance Snapshot (1-year test):

  • Starting capital: $500

  • Result: $52,560+ (over 100x growth potential)

  • Max equity drawdown: 61.85% (high-volatility strategy)

This EA is high-risk, high-return. Designed for traders who understand momentum behavior on Gold and want maximum scalability during directional runs.

📌 Promo

Launch Promotion – 5 buyers only

  • Today & Tomorrow (until 1 January 2026)

  • $299 early access

  • Price will increase step-by-step to $2,999


Altri dall’autore
Best Scalping XAUUSD 22x in 1 Year
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features: XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mul
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
Experts
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
Robot Scalping Gold Trend
Jinarto
Experts
KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions. Recommended settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions) Lot size: 0.01 (example) Account type: Hedging Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety) Testing note: This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strateg
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Trend Scalper Autotrading
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features : XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mi
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
Robot XAUUSD MT5 Gold Scalper EA355 EA355 è progettato per i trader che vogliono uno scalper su XAUUSD disciplinato e basato su regole, focalizzato sulla qualità delle operazioni e non su ingressi casuali. Opera solo quando il mercato mostra un vero momentum, poi gestisce le posizioni con filtri rigorosi per evitare condizioni sfavorevoli. Perché gli acquirenti scelgono EA355 Ingressi “quality-first” Motore di segnali multi-fattore (momentum, volatilità, forza del trend e conferma di price act
Robot AI Scalping Trend XauUSD
Jinarto
Experts
Robot AI Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for short-term scalping and can operate using hedging multi-position execution to follow momentum and manage trades dynamically. Key Features Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5 Account Type: Hedging (supports multiple positions per symbol) Strategy Style: Scalping / momentum-based execution Multi-Position: Yes (multiple entries may occur depending on market conditions
King Gold Xauusd Trend Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility. What This EA Does Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries Uses market condition filters to avoid “ra
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è un puro scalper di tendenza per XAUUSD sul timeframe M5 , basato sull’incrocio tra una media mobile corta MA(5) e una media mobile lunga configurabile, con un meccanismo aggressivo di “profit-burst” che sfrutta al massimo i movimenti direzionali forti. Quando un nuovo incrocio di medie sul M5 viene confermato, l’EA apre una prima posizione con lotto fisso 0.01 . Se la MA(5) continua a confermare la stessa direzione e la posiz
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione